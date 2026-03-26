Plug and Play Announces First Silicon Valley Batches of 2026

113 startups to present AI-driven solutions and emerging technologies at the Silicon Valley Summit, May 19–21

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play, the ultimate innovation platform that accelerates over 2,500 startups annually, has announced its first Silicon Valley batches of 2026, welcoming 113 startups into the programs, with a focus on applied AI and next-generation enterprise technologies. These founders will showcase their solutions at the Silicon Valley Summit, taking place May 19–21, 2026, where they will present to investors, corporations, and industry leaders.

Selected from a highly competitive pool, these startups represent some of the most promising innovations across industries such as AI, fintech, insurtech, health, and deeptech. Each was chosen based on program fit, traction to date, and interest from Plug and Play's ecosystem partners.

"We are seeing more startups building AI solutions that companies can use right away across industries. This is shaping how businesses will operate in the years ahead," said Saeed Amidi, Founder & CEO of Plug and Play. "This batch shows where technology is going, and our role is to help these founders connect with the right partners and scale what they are building."

Artificial intelligence is a defining theme across these batches, with startups applying AI across enterprise operations, financial services, healthcare, retail, and industrial systems. Key areas of focus include agentic AI for automation and decision-making, AI-powered customer interactions, infrastructure optimization, and next-generation data platforms. These solutions are built for real-world deployment across industries, reflecting growing demand for applied AI. Plug and Play supports this momentum by connecting startups with the resources, mentorship, and industry partners needed to scale these technologies.

Arya H. Bolurfrushan, Founder & CEO of AppliedAI, whose company is part of Plug and Play Insurtech Batch 20, reflected on what the partnership means for transforming enterprises with AI.

"Plug and Play sits on both sides of the table: investor and program partner. They understand what it takes to go from zero to scale. In insurance, inefficiency is not just friction. It is financial leakage," Bolurfrushan said. "Every delay, every manual handoff, every misrouted decision compounds directly into loss ratios. Opus eliminates them. Not in a pilot. In production, at scale, with measurable impact from day one."

These batches reflect a strong U.S. presence, with 61% of startups based in the United States. The remaining startups represent an international mix, with founders joining from countries including Canada, the United Kingdom, Israel, India, Germany, Portugal, Sweden, the Netherlands, Singapore, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Argentina, Ireland, Lithuania, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, and Hong Kong. This geographic diversity highlights Plug and Play's global footprint and its ability to attract high-potential startups from around the world.

Throughout the three-month programs, startups will gain hands-on support from industry experts, investors, and corporate partners. They will take part in mentor-led workshops, private dealflow sessions, and curated introductions designed to accelerate business growth. Startups will also have the opportunity to secure pilots, proofs of concept, and potential investment, all without equity requirements.

The following programs and industry verticals will host pitch sessions and curated programming at the Silicon Valley Summit: Enterprise & AI, Fintech, Crypto & Digital Assets, Health, Insurtech, Brand & Retail, Food & Beverage, Mobility, Supply Chain & Logistics, Real Estate & Construction, New Materials & Packaging, Semiconductors, Aerospace & Defense, Travel & Hospitality, Deeptech, and GOAL.

To meet the startups and attend the Silicon Valley Summit, visit the website or contact Plug and Play at [email protected].

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 60+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies, including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, LendingClub, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/.

Plug and Play Media Contact

Jacky Tsang

Senior Communications & PR Associate

[email protected]

SOURCE Plug and Play