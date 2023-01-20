SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally renowned innovation platform, Plug and Play China, has announced a strategic partnership with the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and launched a call for entries for the Elevator Pitching Competition 2023 (EPiC 2023).

Now in its seventh year, EPiC, the Elevator Pitch Competition, organized by HKSTP, is a unique, worldwide competition for startups in Fintech and Proptech to expand their footprints into Asia and beyond, by leveraging Hong Kong's biggest innovation ecosystem.

Plug and Play China Launches Call for Global Startup Applications

For EPiC 2023, Plug and Play will recruit startups from Asia, Europe, and North America by hosting regional competition before the winning startups head to Hong Kong to participate in the EPiC finals in April.

"The partnership with HKSTP for EPiC is an important step in leveraging the opportunities in Asia that will help us continue to build a world-leading innovation platform," said Saeed Amidi, CEO of Plug and Play. " We are working with trailblazers like HKSTP to build an innovative ecosystem across multiple industries by connecting the brightest minds with the world's leading companies, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies."

Fintech and Proptech startups just need to submit a two-minute video presentation to gain a potentially life-changing opportunity. 50 shortlisted semi-finalists will have the chance for a direct investment of up to US$ 5 million via the HKSTP Venture Fund. They will also gain access to market expansion support in Asia and afar, as well as US$ 60,000 in cash prizes if they make the cut.

"This year, EPiC, our flagship event, promises to be the biggest and best ever through this strategic partnership with the world-renowned Plug and Play, which solidifies HKSTP and Hong Kong as a unique global launchpad for innovators on their journey to growth and success." said Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP.

For further details about EPiC 2023 application, please contact with Plug and Play China team:

APAC & Others: [email protected]

Europe: [email protected]

North America: [email protected]

About Plug and Play China

Plug and Play, the ultimate innovation platform, started its business in 1998, and successfully invested and incubated numerous internet giants including Google. The company was formally established in Silicon Valley in 2006. Currently, Plug and Play has over 50 regional offices worldwide. Plug and Play China, founded in 2016, currently has 3 regional innovation centers in Beijing (China HQ), Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Please visit www.pnpchina.com for more information.

SOURCE Plug and Play China