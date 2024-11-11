Plug and Play, One of the World's Most Active VCs, Announces Third Batch for its International Accelerator in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play, one of the world's largest innovation platforms based in Silicon Valley, has announced 17 startups selected for the third batch of its International Accelerator in Tashkent. With strategic support from the founding partners of Plug and Play Uzbekistan—the Ministry of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan and IT Park Uzbekistan—this initiative marks an important milestone in Uzbekistan's rapid transformation and its expanding role as a hub for innovation and technology.

"At IT Park Uzbekistan, we are dedicated to creating impactful pathways for our startups, providing them with the support, mentorship, and resources they need to succeed. Through our strategic partnership with Plug and Play, we are able to connect local innovation with global networks, accelerating the growth of our startups and positioning them to compete on the world stage. Together, we empower entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into scalable solutions that drive progress and impact across industries, expanding to new markets globally," highlighted Abdulakhad Kuchkarov, Executive Director of IT Park Uzbekistan.

The acceleration program is industry-agnostic and highlights advancements across various sectors, driving collaboration, pilot projects, and new opportunities for business development. The selected startups showcase a broad spectrum of industries, from Enterprise & AI and Healthtech to Fintech, Edtech, Sustainability, and beyond. This diverse strategy aims to enhance innovation and foster synergies across different sectors. Following a thorough evaluation of over 80 applications, the selected 17 startups have distinguished themselves as frontrunners in their fields, each bringing unique and innovative solutions to the program.

"We're not just bringing our accelerator program to Uzbekistan, we're investing in the future of its tech sector. We are committed to providing Uzbek startups with the resources, mentorship, and global connections they need to succeed, contributing to the country's rise as a regional innovation leader," stated Alfredo Gomez Soria, Senior Corporate Partnerships at Plug and Play.

The acceleration program presents an opportunity for entrepreneurs to collaborate with seasoned mentors, form connections with corporate partners, and participate in specialized industry events and workshops. By tapping into Plug and Play's vast global network, startups will not only gain significant international exposure but also establish crucial industry connections. During the program, participants will also benefit from comprehensive guidance on vital aspects of startup success, including pitch refinement, strategic business expansion, investor relations, and building robust corporate partnerships. This supportive ecosystem is crafted to equip startups with the necessary skills and connections to accelerate their scaling.

The following startups have been selected for Batch 3:

SynCall AI - SynCall AI is revolutionizing call center interactions with human-like AI voices.

Datagaze - Datagaze LLC is the first national company providing cybersecurity solutions for medium and large enterprises.

medevery - medevery is an online platform (marketplace) for the sale of medical equipment.

iU Test - iU Test is an educational platform for school exam preparation powered by generative AI—study effectively from anywhere.

Voltiva - Voltiva is an AI-powered navigation system with personalized routing, smart charging, auto management for insurance and penalties, and on-road emergency support for a seamless EV experience.

TrustMe - TrustMe is a service for signing contracts on blockchain technology.

Imkon Uzbekistan - Sharh is a platform for collecting reliable reviews developed by Imkon Uzbekistan, a review catalyst for exceptional customer experience and business success.

MARS IT - MARS IT is an innovative space for technology education for children.

ISH.UZ - ISH.UZ is a job portal that connects talent with opportunities through streamlined hiring and recruitment solutions.

Growy Me - Growy Me is an AI-driven task management system that optimizes delegation and boosts team performance.

ZebraEye - ZebraEye is the world's only AI-powered software for diagnosing rare eye conditions.

TPM - TPM provides smart solutions for residential building management.

Exode - Exode helps create, customize, and promote your online school with ease.

Sampler.az - Sampler.az develops the value of testing.

Global Green Hub - Global Green Hub presents Zara's Planet brand—an entire eco-universe for the formation of an ecological lifestyle and thinking in the family and company based on a unique methodology that combines psychology, entrepreneurship, and ecology.

FlexSoft - Pulberry is a digital platform developed by FlexSoft that provides fast and transparent access to loans from various financial institutions.

KharezmiTech - SmartBuilding360 is an integrated smart management solution developed by KharezmiTech for building, energy, and billing.

To learn more about Plug and Play Uzbekistan, visit plugandplaytechcenter.com/locations/Uzbekistan.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 60+ locations across 5 continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi.

For more information, visit http://plugandplaytechcenter.com/

About Plug and Play Uzbekistan

Plug and Play launched its Uzbekistan office in 2023 in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan and IT PARK Uzbekistan. Plug and Play Uzbekistan serves as an open innovation platform, connecting key local, regional, and international stakeholders to create new opportunities for corporations and accelerate the growth of Uzbekistan's startup ecosystem. This initiative allows international startups to tap into the rapidly growing Central Asian market, now emerging as a regional innovation hub, while Uzbek startups gain access to resources, mentorship, and pathways for global expansion.

For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/locations/uzbekistan

