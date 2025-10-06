PLUG DEBUTS MOBILE SERVICE, CREATING AN INSTANT ALTERNATIVE TO OVERPRICED WIRELESS

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug , a fast-growing consumer technology company that has built its reputation as the trusted source for certified pre-owned (CPO) devices, today announced the launch of its own mobile service. The new offering delivers reliable wireless on America's largest 5G network at prices that finally make sense, with activation in minutes and no need to visit a carrier store.

Since 2021, Plug has amassed a following of over 8 million and helps customers save money on iPhones, iPads, laptops, and wearables by offering certified pre-owned technology directly to them. Every device is tested, cleaned and sanitized and backed by a one-year warranty and 30-day hassle-free returns. Plug's expansion into wireless builds on that same foundation of smart pricing and quality that people can trust.

"At Plug, we've proven that individuals and families don't need to overpay for the devices they rely on and now we're taking the same approach to wireless," said Oday Alyatim, CMO of Plug. "No one should have to finance a $1,200 phone or waste half a day of sales pitches and setup hassles in a carrier store. We're offering the same reliable network with better prices, fast online setup, and customer care that respects your time."

Fair pricing that's easy to understand

Plans start at $20 a month

Unlimited talk and text on every plan

Powered by America's largest wireless network

No contracts.

Switch in minutes, not hours

Activate online in under two minutes

Keep your existing number or get a new one

Works with any existing unlocked phone

Or order it with a Plug CPO device, and it can arrive pre-activated and ready-to-use out of the box

Service built on trust and value

Plug's mobile service extends the company's record of making tech affordable and convenient without compromising quality. Plug devices come with a one-year warranty and 30-day hassle-free returns, supporting an industry-leading return rate of under 1.5%.

Plug's mobile service opens to the public Oct. 6. Customers can join the early access waitlist today in the Plug app or at plug.tech.

About Plug

Plug is a St. Louis–based direct-to-consumer technology company that connects people to affordable premium electronics and mobile services. For more information, visit www.plug.tech.

SOURCE Plug