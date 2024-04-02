PLUG INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Plug Power, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

NEW YORK , April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Plug Power, Inc. ("Plug" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PLUG) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Plug securities between May 9, 2023 and January 16, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/PLUG.

According to the Complaint, Plug provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe, focusing on proton exchange membrane ("PEM") fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell-battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Integral to Plug's business, according to the Complaint, are the green hydrogen production plants that the Company operates in multiple locations throughout the U.S. and Europe. These plants are at various stages of development, from operational to under construction. Plug's strategy to maintain growth and profitability involves expanding production capabilities at the Company's already completed green hydrogen plants while finishing construction of new plants. The Company has struggled to execute these hydrogen plant build-out and construction efforts on budget and on time and, as a result, is frequently tasked with identifying additional sources of capital to fund its operations.

Despite the foregoing issues, according to the Complaint, Defendants assured investors throughout the Class Period that Plug was on a clear path to long-term growth and profitability, that the build-out and construction of its green hydrogen production plants remained "on track", and that the Company had identified multiple opportunities to continue to fund its operations. Relatedly, Defendants assured investors that Plug had enacted a diversification strategy to mitigate the potential negative impacts that supply chain constraints and material shortages could have or were having on the Company's business.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) Plug overstated its ability and/or efforts to mitigate the negative impacts that supply chain constraints and material shortages could have or were having on the Company's hydrogen business, as well as the sufficiency of its cash and capital to fund its operations;

(2) Plug continued to experience delays related to its green hydrogen production facility build-out plans, as well as in securing external funding sources to finance its growth plans;

(3) Plug downplayed the true scope and severity of all the foregoing when these issues were eventually revealed;

(4) as a result of all the foregoing, Plug also overstated the near-term prospects of its hydrogen production operations, as well as the viability of expanding those operations; and

(5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 9, 2023, Plug announced its third quarter 2023 results, including third quarter GAAP earnings-per-share ("EPS") of -$0.47, missing consensus estimates by $0.16, and third quarter revenue of $198.71 million, missing consensus estimates by $23.02 million. In discussing these results, Plug disclosed that its "2023 overall financial performance has been negatively impacted by unprecedented supply challenges in the hydrogen network in North America", including "severe hydrogen shortages," prompting multiple analyst downgrades.

On this news, Plug's stock price fell $2.40 per share, or 40.47%, to close at $3.53 per share on November 10, 2023.

