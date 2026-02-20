PLUG SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Plug Power (PLUG) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on April 3, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (i) Defendants had materially overstated the likelihood that funds attributed to the DOE Loan would ultimately become available to Plug Power, and/or that Plug Power would ultimately construct the hydrogen production facilities necessary to receive those funds; (ii) as such, Plug Power was likely to pivot toward more modest projects with less commercial upside; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On October 7, 2025, Plug Power issued a press release and filed a current report on Form 8-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") announcing that Defendant Andrew Marsh would step down from his role as the Company's Chief Executive Officer, "effective as of the date [Plug Power] files its [2025] Annual Report", and that Sanjay Shrestha would step down from his role as the Company's President, "effective as of October 10, 2025[.]" Plug Power concurrently announced the appointment of Chief Revenue Officer Jose Luis Crespo to both roles. The abrupt departure of two key executives just one month before the expected issuance of Plug Power's financial and operating results for the third quarter plainly did not bode well for the Company.

On this news, Plug Power's stock price fell $0.26 per share, or 6.29%, to close at $3.87 per share later that day.

Then, on November 10, 2025, Plug Power issued a press release reporting its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and filed a quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the SEC that reported the same. That same day, Plug Power held a related conference call to discuss those results. During the call, Defendants announced that they expected to generate more than $275 million in liquidity after signing a nonbinding letter of intent to monetize their electricity rights in New York and one other location in partnership with a major U.S. data center developer, and that "[a]s a result, we have suspended activities under the DOE loan program, allowing us to redeploy capital". This represented a significant pivot for Plug Power. Defendants had not previously discussed the possibility of suspending activities under the DOE Loan and during the Class Period, and, just eight months earlier, had specifically advised analysts that they should "not expect revenue from that segment [i.e., data center power generation] of any size over the next two to three years".

On this news, Plug Power's stock price fell $0.09 per share, or 3.39%, to close at $2.53 per share on November 11, 2025.

Then, during market hours on November 13, 2025, The Washington Examiner reported that Plug Power "confirmed . . . that it suspended activities" on "its plans to construct six facilities to produce and liquefy zero or low-carbon hydrogen, putting at risk" the $1.66 billion DOE Loan it closed in January.

On this news, Plug Power's stock price fell $0.48 per share, or 17.58%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $2.25 per share on November 14, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

