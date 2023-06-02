PLUG SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Plug Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 12, 2023

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Plug between August 9, 2022 and March 1, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until June 12, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to the filed complaint, Plug was unable to effectively manage its supply chain and product manufacturing, resulting in reduced revenues and margins, increased inventory levels, and several large deals being delayed until at least 2023, among other issues. As a result, defendant's statements about the Company's business, operations, prospects, and ability to effectively manage its supply chain and production lacked a reasonable basis.

