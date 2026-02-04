PLUG Stockholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Against Plug Power Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) securities between January 17, 2025 and November 13, 2025. Plug Power provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe, including hydrogen storage and production equipment or the delivery of hydrogen fuel, and develops infrastructure such as hydrogen production plants.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Misled Investors Regarding its Ability to Receive and Utilize the DOE Loan

According to the complaint, on January 16, 2025, Plug Power announced it had "closed a $1.66 billion loan guarantee" from the U.S. DOE's LPO (the "DOE Loan"), a multi draw term loan facility by way of a series of advances subject to the achievement of certain conditions. Plug Power said that the DOE Loan "will help finance the construction of up to six projects to produce and liquefy zero- or low-carbon hydrogen at scale throughout the United States," and further stated that the first project to benefit from this financing would be its green hydrogen plant located in Graham, Texas.

Plaintiff alleges that during the class period defendants failed to disclose that: (i) defendants had materially overstated the likelihood that funds attributed to the DOE Loan would ultimately become available to Plug Power, and/or that Plug Power would ultimately construct the hydrogen production facilities necessary to receive those funds; and (ii) as such, Plug Power was likely to pivot toward more modest projects with less commercial upside.

The complaint alleges that on November 10, 2025, Plug Power issued a press release reporting its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and filed a quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the SEC that reported the same. That same day, Plug Power held a related conference during which the Company announced that it expected to generate more than $275 million in liquidity after signing a nonbinding letter of intent to monetize electricity rights in New York and one other location in partnership with a major U.S. data center developer, and that "[a]s a result, we have suspended activities under the DOE loan program, allowing us to redeploy capital". On this news, Plug Power's stock price fell $0.09 per share, or 3.39%, to close at $2.53 per share on November 11, 2025.

Then, on November 13, 2025, The Washington Examiner reported that Plug Power "confirmed . . . that it suspended activities" on "its plans to construct six facilities to produce and liquefy zero or low-carbon hydrogen, putting at risk" the $1.66 billion DOE Loan it closed in January. On this news, Plug Power's stock price fell $0.48 per share, or 17.58%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $2.25 per share on November 14, 2025.

