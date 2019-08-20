Plugrá® Announces New National Ad Campaign for Its Premium Butter Brand Inspiring the Chef in All of Us

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plugrá®, a premium butter crafted in America, announces the launch of the BETTER BUTTER MATTERS national advertising campaign created to inspire "the chef in all of us."

When it comes to baking and cooking, professional chefs know that excellent food starts with excellent ingredients. That's why chefs developed Plugrá®: a slow-churned, extra creamy butter made from specially selected cream. As the exclusive butter of the New York James Beard House and Chicago's French Pastry School, Plugrá® wants to share what professional chefs already know: BETTER BUTTER MATTERS.

"In professional kitchens, Plugrá® has long been considered the gold standard when it comes to butter," said Mihira Rami, Marketing Director, Consumer Brands at Dairy Farmers of America. "Plugrá®'s commitment to excellence begins with responsibly sourcing the freshest cream from American dairy farmers and never using any artificial ingredients or artificial growth hormones. This new campaign will encourage professionals and home bakers alike to experiment with both new and classic recipes to see how Plugrá® will bring out the absolute best flavor."

Plugrá® is the one ingredient that home chefs didn't know they needed – until now. This holiday season, Plugrá® is bringing the BETTER BUTTER MATTERS message to life by tapping into millennial gift-giving trends, such as giving one-of-a-kind items or thoughtful experiences, with ads promoting:

#BakeNotBuy: This holiday season #BakeNotBuy and gift the experience of delicious, mouth-watering, flavorful homemade treats that will show that special someone on your holiday list just how much you care - without breaking the bank. The best gifts don't need a receipt, just a napkin.

Plugrá® is carried at major markets and specialty food store locations throughout the US and is available in 8oz salted and unsalted solids and sticks as well as a salted 8oz tub that is great for everyday use.

About Plugrá®: Plugrá® Butter is made by Dairy Farmers of America. To learn more about Plugrá®, please visit www.plugra.com

About Dairy Farmers of America: Dairy Farmers of America is a national, farmer-owned cooperative that serves and supports 14,000 family farms across 48 states. For more information, please visit www.dfamilk.com.

