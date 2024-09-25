Plum, A Science First Line of Vaginal Skincare Products Sets Its Sights on Revolutionizing Women's Health, Launching With A Clinically Tested Serum For The Vaginal Area

HOUSTON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where women's health is more important than ever, Plum is proud to unveil its first-ever direct-to-consumer product, formulated to provide solutions for the often-overlooked issue of vaginal area health. Their debut product, Plum Serum, is a formulation that addresses the dryness that many women may feel at pivotal points during their life, from postpartum to menopause and conditions or illnesses requiring treatments, like chemotherapy. Plum has created an advanced, hormone-free solution that helps females continue to feel youthful and healthy throughout all stages of life, especially ones that might disrupt hormonal balance.

Rooted in rigorous research, science, and data, Plum's clinically tested serum mimics aspects of what the body already produces, like vaginal fluid. It harnesses advanced technology to optimize vaginal health and provide all day comfort. When developing the formulation, their team of top pharmacists and scientists meticulously sourced the most optimal ingredients, prioritizing transparency, so you know exactly what's in their formulas, where the ingredients come from, and their benefits.

"We developed Plum because we saw a demand in the women's health sector that is untapped and unmet. Consumers are looking for credible, science-backed products more than ever, and there is a big opportunity to highlight innovation," says Matthew Line, Chief Marketing Officer of Curive Healthcare.

Vaginal area dryness is a common yet frequently unaddressed condition that affects women globally. Plum aims to fill this whitespace by introducing groundbreaking products that offer long-lasting, safe, and hormone-free solutions.

"Healthcare brands that are winning with consumers are doing so in a way that feels premium, sensorial, and interesting. Women across the globe face the intimate and uncomfortable issue of vaginal area dryness, a condition often left inadequately addressed. Our commitment is to provide solutions that truly deliver on their promises and improve the quality of life for our users," adds Line.

Plum is the first direct-to-consumer brand under the Curive Healthcare banner. The brand's ultimate intention is to deliver targeted relief for the vaginal area without the use of hormones. Poised to revolutionize the women's health sector and fulfill an unmet need, their plan is to launch a range of products, including 2 more by the end of 2026.

Clinically tested, pharmacists recommended, Microbiome Friendly, Hormone-Free, Fragrance-Free.

Ingredients: include Peptides, Hyaluronic Acid, Prebiotics & Probiotics, Omega 3, 7, and 9, Lactic Acid, Glycogen, Plum Oil

$72 for 30mL available at loveyourplum.com

