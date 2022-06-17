Plum Launches as the World's First B2B Retail-Solutions Marketplace

"It's time for retail solutions to enter the ecommerce age," said CEO and co-founder, Rick West. "Traditionally, retail solutions have made companies jump through too many hoops. If cars can be purchased online with just a few clicks, why not retail solutions?"

All Plum products have been streamlined to maximize efficiency and minimize frustration. From retail auditing to brand photography, solutions are designed to be shopped, purchased, and launched in a matter of minutes, with no contracts, phone calls, or sales presentations.

According to West, the marketplace seeks to eliminate the barriers to entry generally associated with buying B2B retail solutions, reducing the amount of time, effort, and money companies invest, and democratizing the process for smaller businesses.

"This is the culmination of many conversations with brands and retailers," West said. "Sales-heavy approaches to retail solutions weren't working for them. Plum envisions a new future for B2B solutions, substituting a few simple clicks for traditional sales calls."

Plum is the direct outgrowth of retail-solutions firm Field Agent. Since 2010, Field Agent has served the retail industry with an assortment of retail solutions, powered by a panel of over two million U.S. shoppers. But with the irreversible growth of ecommerce, it became increasingly clear for Field Agent that retail solutions—like everything—were primed for digital disruption.

"Amazon has trained shoppers to prefer self-education and self-service to sales presentations, even for large or complex purchases," West said. "We're focused on becoming the one-stop shop for everything companies need to win at retail, and what you see on Plum today is really just the beginning."

The initial lineup of Plum products includes auditing, trial, merchandising, ecommerce, marketing, and research solutions from the following providers:

Aisle 9 - Professional brand and product photography

Customer Impact - Third-party retail merchandising services

Observa - Third-party retail merchandising services

Retevo - On-shelf retail intelligence and analytics

Webata - Retail intelligence and performance analytics for Walmart suppliers

Field Agent - Location-specific auditing, trial, reviews, and insights

Visit the new marketplace to explore the full suite of Plum solutions, with many more products expected to launch in the coming weeks and months.

Launched in 2022, Plum is the world's first B2B retail-solutions marketplace, offering brands, retailers, and agencies of all sizes a variety of simple, self-serve retail solutions—all in one place. Every Plum product is fulfilled by a trusted, third-party provider, and specifically designed to help companies win at retail faster, easier, and more affordably.

