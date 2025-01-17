Plum Tree Psychology Partners with the Kane County Health Department to Provide Free Psychological Evaluations

In cooperation with the Kane County Health Department, Plum Tree Psychology is providing free psychological evaluations.

ST. CHARLES, Ill., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plum Tree Psychology, in collaboration with the Kane County Health Department, is proud to announce the launch of a new initiative offering free psychological evaluations to children in need. This partnership aims to provide essential mental health support to the local community, fostering a healthier, more resilient population.

Residents of Kane County will have access to no-cost psychological evaluations conducted by licensed professionals from Plum Tree Psychology. These evaluations will assess a variety of mental health concerns, including anxiety, depression, stress, and more. The goal is to ensure that individuals receive the necessary care and support to navigate life's challenges and improve their overall well-being.

Community Impact

The free psychological evaluations are designed to break down barriers to mental health care, particularly for families who may face financial or other challenges in accessing services. By offering these services at no cost, Plum Tree Psychology and the Kane County Health Department aim to reduce stigma surrounding mental health issues and increase awareness of available resources.

This initiative will also serve as an opportunity to identify early signs of mental health challenges, allowing local families to seek appropriate care before issues become more severe. Early intervention is key in managing mental health conditions effectively and can lead to better outcomes for those impacted.

How to Access Services

Residents interested in receiving a free psychological evaluation can contact the Kane County Health Department to schedule an appointment. Space is limited, and appointments will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional details on how to sign up will be available on the Kane County Health Department's website or through their hotline.

Contact Plum Tree Psychology:

https://www.theplumtree.net/

Phone: 630-549-6245

Contact The Kane County Health Department

Toni Garcia, Information and Referral Specialist

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 331-312-0060

About Plum Tree Psychology

Plum Tree Psychology is a private practice in St. Charles, Illinois, owned by Dr. Ann Weller. Plum Tree specializes in providing compassionate, evidence-based psychological care for kids and teens. Plum Tree conducts psychological and neuropsychological testing for academic, diagnostic, and clinical disorders. Their team includes specialists for Tourette's, PTSD, Suicide/Self-Injury, ADHD, Anxiety, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Depression, and Bipolar Disorder. Plum Tree Psychology is committed to helping kids to manage mental health challenges and lead fulfilling lives.

About the Kane County Health Department

The Kane County Health Department is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of all residents in Kane County, IL, by promoting preventive health services and providing access to high-quality health care and resources. The department works to improve the quality of life through community-based programs and services.

For more information about this partnership or to schedule an evaluation, please contact the Kane County Health Department at 331-312-0060 or visit the Kane County Health Department Website to apply for your child's free evaluation.

David Savoia

Practice Manager

Plum Tree Psychology, Ltd.

630-549-6245

[email protected]

"This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com."

SOURCE Plum Tree Psychology