Plumbing fixtures and fittings market: Growth opportunities led by AKW Medi-Care Ltd, American Bath Group, Delta Faucet Co - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The plumbing fixtures and fittings market size is forecast to increase by USD 40.97 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rise in construction activities, the growing use of touchless plumbing fixtures, and the rise in urbanization.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global plumbing fixtures and fittings market as a part of the global building products market covering companies engaged in the production of building components like windows and doors, flooring, ceiling and wall fixtures, roofing and gutter materials, insulation materials, cabinets, plumbing fixtures, and home improvement products and equipment. Technavio calculates the global building products market size based on combined revenue generated by manufacturers of building and home improvement products and equipment

Segmentation by application (FoTW and BTW)

FoTW: Plumbing components that are often visible within the structure are known as front-of-the-wall (FoTW) fixtures and fittings. As end users of FoTW fixtures and fittings plumbing goods primarily focus on aesthetic characteristics, consumer trends significantly impact the market for these items. As the vendors in this market are consistently expanding their product range, it is anticipated that the market for FoTW fixtures and fittings plumbing goods would increase. To provide the ideal answer for all FoTW sanitary ceramics, some vendors are producing fresh and fashionable product solutions for bidets, washbasins, and urinals. The increased building of residential and non-residential properties in developing nations like India is also driving up demand for FoTW fixtures and fittings plumbing products

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AKW Medi-Care Ltd., American Bath Group, Delta Faucet Co, Elkay Manufacturing Co., Geberit AG, Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC, HSIL Ltd, Ideal Standard Gulf FZCO, Jacuzzi Brands LLC, LIXIL Corp., Masco Corp., Midland Industries, NexGen Plumbing Products, Roca Corporacion Empresarial SA, Somany Ceramics Ltd., The Jaquar Group, Toto Ltd., United States Plastic Corp., Victorian Plumbing, and Villeroy and Boch AG.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by application (FoTW and BTW), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

What are the key data covered in this plumbing fixtures and fittings market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the plumbing fixtures and fittings market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the plumbing fixtures and fittings market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the plumbing fixtures and fittings market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of plumbing fixtures and fittings market vendors

Plumbing Fixtures And Fittings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 40.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.65 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AKW Medi-Care Ltd., American Bath Group, Delta Faucet Co, Elkay Manufacturing Co., Geberit AG, Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC, HSIL Ltd, Ideal Standard Gulf FZCO, Jacuzzi Brands LLC, LIXIL Corp., Masco Corp., Midland Industries, neXgen Plumbing Products, Roca Corporacion Empresarial SA, Somany Ceramics Ltd., The Jaquar Group, Toto Ltd., United States Plastic Corp., Victorian Plumbing, and Villeroy and Boch AG Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global plumbing fixtures and fittings market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global plumbing fixtures and fittings market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 FoTW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on FoTW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on FoTW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on FoTW - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on FoTW - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 BTW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on BTW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on BTW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on BTW - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on BTW - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AKW Medi-Care Ltd.

Exhibit 108: AKW Medi-Care Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: AKW Medi-Care Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: AKW Medi-Care Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 American Bath Group

Exhibit 111: American Bath Group - Overview



Exhibit 112: American Bath Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: American Bath Group - Key offerings

12.5 Elkay Manufacturing Co.

Exhibit 114: Elkay Manufacturing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Elkay Manufacturing Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Elkay Manufacturing Co. - Key offerings

12.6 Geberit AG

Exhibit 117: Geberit AG - Overview



Exhibit 118: Geberit AG - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Geberit AG - Key news



Exhibit 120: Geberit AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Geberit AG - Segment focus

12.7 Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC

Exhibit 122: Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC - Overview



Exhibit 123: Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC - Key news



Exhibit 125: Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC - Key offerings

12.8 HSIL Ltd

Exhibit 126: HSIL Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 127: HSIL Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 128: HSIL Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: HSIL Ltd - Segment focus

12.9 Ideal Standard Gulf FZCO

Exhibit 130: Ideal Standard Gulf FZCO - Overview



Exhibit 131: Ideal Standard Gulf FZCO - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Ideal Standard Gulf FZCO - Key offerings

12.10 LIXIL Corp.

Exhibit 133: LIXIL Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: LIXIL Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: LIXIL Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: LIXIL Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Masco Corp.

Exhibit 137: Masco Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Masco Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Masco Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Masco Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Midland Industries

Exhibit 141: Midland Industries - Overview



Exhibit 142: Midland Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Midland Industries - Key offerings

12.13 neXgen Plumbing Products

Exhibit 144: neXgen Plumbing Products - Overview



Exhibit 145: neXgen Plumbing Products - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: neXgen Plumbing Products - Key offerings

12.14 Roca Corporacion Empresarial SA

Exhibit 147: Roca Corporacion Empresarial SA - Overview



Exhibit 148: Roca Corporacion Empresarial SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Roca Corporacion Empresarial SA - Key news



Exhibit 150: Roca Corporacion Empresarial SA - Key offerings

12.15 Somany Ceramics Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Somany Ceramics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Somany Ceramics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Somany Ceramics Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 The Jaquar Group

Exhibit 154: The Jaquar Group - Overview



Exhibit 155: The Jaquar Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: The Jaquar Group - Key offerings

12.17 Toto Ltd.

Exhibit 157: Toto Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Toto Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Toto Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 160: Toto Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Toto Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 165: Research methodology



Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 167: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations

