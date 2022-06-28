Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market: Information by Application (FoTW and BTW) and Geography - Forecast to 2025

The Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market value is set to grow by USD 34.38 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.51% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.51% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 34.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.85 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries China, US, UK, India, and Saudi Arabia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Bath Group, Geberit AG, HSIL Ltd., Ideal Standard International SA, Jaquar Group, LIXIL Group Corp., Masco Corp., Roca Sanitario SA, Somany Ceramics Ltd., and Toto Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Segmentation by Application (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

FoTW:

The plumbing fixtures and fittings market share growth by the FoTW segment will be significant during the forecast period. FoTW fixtures and fittings are plumbing products that are generally visible within the building. They include water outlets as well as fixtures associated with them, such as showerheads, taps/faucets, sinks, and bathroom ceramics. End-users of FoTW fixtures and fittings plumbing products mainly focus on aesthetic features, due to which the demand for these products is heavily influenced by consumer trends. The market for FoTW fixtures and fittings plumbing products is expected to grow as the vendors in this market are continuously enhancing their product portfolio. However, the growth of the FoTW market segment will be slower than the BTW market segment.

Out-of-Scope:

BTW

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (FoTW and BTW) and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America ).

The report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (FoTW and BTW) and Geography (APAC, , , MEA, and ). Key Companies- American Bath Group, Geberit AG, HSIL Ltd., Ideal Standard International SA, Jaquar Group, LIXIL Group Corp., Masco Corp., Roca Sanitario SA, Somany Ceramics Ltd., and Toto Ltd. among others.

American Bath Group, Geberit AG, HSIL Ltd., Ideal Standard International SA, Jaquar Group, LIXIL Group Corp., Masco Corp., Roca Sanitario SA, Somany Ceramics Ltd., and Toto Ltd. among others. Driver- Rise in construction activities to drive the market.

Rise in construction activities to drive the market. Challenge- Fluctuating raw material prices to hamper the market growth.

Vendor Insights-

The plumbing fixtures and fittings market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

American Bath Group- The company offers plumbing fixtures and fitting under its brands Clarion and Comfort Designs.

Geberit AG- The company offers offers cisterns and mechanisms, faucets and flushing systems, and bathroom ceramics.

HSIL Ltd.- The company offers plumbing fixtures and fittings under its brand Hindware.

Learn More about the Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market-

Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Trend:

Advent of eco-friendly plumbing solutions:

Eco-friendly plumbing solutions provide superior performance and help consumers in saving money, minimizing the carbon footprint, as well as ensuring that the wastage of water and energy is reduced. Eco-friendly plumbing is easy to achieve. Water-efficient toilets have been available in the market for a while, but they are now being introduced with enhanced aesthetics. These toilets can save around two-fifths of the water as compared to traditional ones. Additionally, eco-friendly water systems help in keeping the outdoor spaces, such as gardens, greener while minimizing water use. Moreover, water-efficient showerheads are being introduced in the market, which can help in reducing water consumption by 25% to 35% without the user seeing a noticeable difference. Due to such reasons, the demand for the market will grow significantly during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Building products

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 FoTW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: FoTW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: FoTW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 BTW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: BTW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: BTW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscapeOverview

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 American Bath Group

Exhibit 43: American Bath Group - Overview



Exhibit 44: American Bath Group - Product and service



Exhibit 45: American Bath Group - Key offerings

10.4 Geberit AG

Exhibit 46: Geberit AG - Overview



Exhibit 47: Geberit AG - Business segments



Exhibit 48: Geberit AG - Key news



Exhibit 49: Geberit AG - Key offerings

10.5 HSIL Ltd.

Exhibit 50: HSIL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 51: HSIL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 52: HSIL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: HSIL Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Ideal Standard International SA

Exhibit 54: Ideal Standard International SA - Overview



Exhibit 55: Ideal Standard International SA - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Ideal Standard International SA - Key offerings

10.7 Jaquar Group

Exhibit 57: Jaquar Group - Overview



Exhibit 58: Jaquar Group - Product and service



Exhibit 59: Jaquar Group - Key offerings

10.8 LIXIL Group Corp.

Exhibit 60: LIXIL Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 61: LIXIL Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 62: LIXIL Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 63: LIXIL Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: LIXIL Group Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Masco Corp.

10.10 Roca Sanitario SA

Exhibit 69: Roca Sanitario SA - Overview



Exhibit 70: Roca Sanitario SA - Product and service



Exhibit 71: Roca Sanitario SA - Key offerings

10.11 Somany Ceramics Ltd.

Exhibit 72: Somany Ceramics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Somany Ceramics Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Somany Ceramics Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Toto Ltd.

Exhibit 75: Toto Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Toto Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Toto Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Toto Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 80: Research Methodology



Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 82: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 83: List of abbreviations

