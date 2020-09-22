Plumbing Pipe Advocate Appeals to Larger Metro Area Plumbing Contractors to Focus a Portion of Their Business to Repipes of Existing Single-Family Homes-Most New Homeowners Are Clueless About Plumbing Pipe Lifespans

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plumbing Pipe Advocate is urging large metro area highly regarded residential plumbing contractors nationwide to focus a portion of their business on repipes for existing single-family homes-because there is a desperate need for this service. Most single-family homes in the United States are over 30 years old and many of these homes need their entire plumbing system replaced. When the Advocate talks to homeowners-they are frequently stunned to learn the 40+ year old galvanized pipe in their home is at the end of its lifespan. They also frequently have the same conversation with homeowners who are stunned to learn their home's 60 year-old-copper pipe is also at the end of its life. What most homeowners do not realize is a repipe of their home will probably cost under $10,000-including wall repairs. The group believes residential home repipe-plumbing system restoration is a potential multi-billion-dollar a year business nationwide.

As for some of the science experiment plumbing pipes of the 1990s-through 2010 some of these systems might need to be replaced as well-up to and including anything with copper or brass plumbing fittings made in China. When a purchaser of an existing single family homes calls the Advocate about failing plumbing pipes—and they want to know who to sue-----the Advocate will typically tell the purchaser who just bought the older home-"Please consider suing your home building inspector--who did not have a clue about plumbing pipes-their lifespans-and or plumbing pipe-or plumbing fittings made in China." https://PlumbingPipeAdvocate.Com

The Plumbing Pipe Advocate says, "We are by far the best branded source on the Internet for defective Chinese made copper plumbing pipe (Google it). Our bottom line is we think big metro area plumbing companies need to go after single family home repipes in their marketplaces-and we want to help-by increasing public awareness about the issue. If a very reputable large metro area plumbing company would like to co-brand with us on this vital initiative-please give us a call a call at 866-714-6466."

The initial cities the Plumbing Pipe Advocate is targeting for their Repipe Initiative include:

Los Angeles

Chicago

Houston

Phoenix

Philadelphia

San Antonio

San Diego

Seattle

San Francisco

Dallas

Minneapolis

Atlanta

Miami

Boston

Portland

Detroit

Las Vegas

New Orleans

Washington, DC

Denver

As part of this residential 'Repipe Initiative' the Plumbing Pipe Advocate also wants to endorse specific makers of US made residential plumbing pipe products--so that US homeowners will know how to identify proven products. These types of residential plumbing pipe include PEX, CPVC, copper and cast iron. https://PlumbingPipeAdvocate.Com

The Plumbing Pipe Advocate's number one goal is protecting America's home buyers or homeowners from defective plumbing pipes-up to and including plumbing pipes that need to be replaced because of age. In the strongest terms-possible the Advocate is urging homeowners to avoid a band-aid approach for plumbing pipes that need to be replaced. The group is urging homeowners and homebuilders to only use only local highly regarded local plumbers and quality plumbing pipe and plumbing fittings that are made in the USA. https://PlumbingPipeAdvocate.Com

