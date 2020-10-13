Plumbing Pipe Advocate Launches an Initiative that Will Endorse US Made PEX, CPVC, Copper and Cast Iron Pipe Makers--Homeowners/Buyers Need To Be Sure They Are Buying the Best Plumbing Pipe Possible-Not Cheap or a Knock Off

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plumbing Pipe Advocate believes there are a handful of the best manufacturers of PEX, CPVC, Copper plumbing pipe and or cast iron wastewater pipe in the United States. In almost all instances, these companies have been around for a long time. Every plumber who has been in business for a while knows who these plumbing pipe makers are.

The big problem is most homeowners-home buyers would not know the difference between PEX-CPVC, and they would not know the difference between a name brand US copper-pipe maker and copper pipe made in China or somewhere else. The Advocate is trying to change these sad facts. They want homeowners to know exactly what plumbing pipe to request from their plumber when it comes to a residential re-pipe if they have an existing home or if they are looking at a new home, townhome or condo to purchase. https://PlumbingPipeAdvocate.Com

The Advocate says, "Knowing who makes the best plumbing pipe in the nation should not take hours to research on the Internet---if you are a homeowner or home buyer. We intend to educate homeowners in need of a re-pipe or buyers purchasing a new home, townhouse, or condo nationwide-which are the best US made plumbing pipes. At the same time, we will suggest to all US homebuilders what specific type of plumbing pipe to use-including PEX, CBVC, copper and or cast iron for wastewater in their homes. If you are an executive for a PEX, CPVC, copper plumbing pipes or cast iron wastewater pipe maker—most homeowners or home buyers do not know anything about your products as we would be happy to explain at 866-714-6466.

"We want to make it a lot easier for anyone to find the makers of the best US made plumbing pipe or their wholesalers/dealers-and trust us-we have done our homework. Most US plumbing pipe makers might have an all-star team of sales representatives for wholesalers—but most consumers have never heard of your products. If you are an executive at a manufacturer of the best US made PEX, CPVC, copper or cast iron wastewater pipe-and you want to sell more of your product--please give us a call at 866-714-6466 if you might be interested-this is a national initiative-it is going to be aggressive-and it is going to be about Made in the USA." https://PlumbingPipeAdvocate.Com

