PlumbMaster Introduces Wolverine Brass Press Valve

Exclusive check valve prevents backflow and increases safety

GLEN MILLS, Pa., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PlumbMaster, a premier source of quality plumbing repair and maintenance parts, introduces the first-to-market Wolverine Brass Press Valve. It offers Wolverine Brass' superior quality and performance in a press connection, a rapidly growing technology embraced by more and more trade professionals.

Wolverine Brass is a technology leader in in-wall valve systems and is exclusively distributed by PlumbMaster, A Marcone Company. Trade professionals who love the press-to-connect installation system will welcome the new Press Valve. It is the only pressure balance valve in the market with an integral check valve that serves as backflow prevention. Maintenance is simple thanks to a one-piece ceramic disc cartridge that allows for servicing without replacing any piping or cutting and an integral check stop that is built in to shut off the water at the valve at the time of service.

"The Wolverine Brass Press Valve represents a significant advancement in plumbing technology. The ease of installation and maintenance combined with the performance guarantee for the end user offers great quality and value," said Jen Bryant, Direct to Trade marketing director at Marcone Plumbing.

Designed with versatility in mind, the Wolverine Brass Press Valve can be used for showers, tubs, or tub/shower applications. With its full pressure balanced design, the valve provides a consistent and stable water flow, enhancing user comfort and safety. The new Press Valve offers exceptional durability and longevity backed by a 100-year cartridge warranty.

Complementing the existing MIP/Sweat valve, the Wolverine Brass Press Valve seamlessly integrates into any plumbing system, saving time and effort for plumbing professionals.

About PlumbMaster

PlumbMaster, a Marcone Company, is dedicated to providing quality plumbing solutions to customers. As a premier source of quality plumbing repair and maintenance parts and other plumbing products, it serves the plumbing, institutional, healthcare, governmental and other related industries. Marcone Plumbing is the exclusive distributor of Wolverine Brass, a Marcone brand that offers faucets and other specialty plumbing products. For more information, visit marcone.com.

