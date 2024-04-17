Plume Clinic Announces Contracts with Payers, Lab Partners to Broaden Access to Gender Affirming Care for Trans Community in Illinois

Event marks nationwide rollout of accepting insurance coverage, expanded clinical services, access to 4,000+ Quest and Labcorp locations





Individuals covered under an Illinois -based Cigna, Aetna, UnitedHealthcare and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois health plan can now access Plume as an in-network provider





Individuals covered under a contracted health plan qualify for $32 Plume membership offering

CHICAGO, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume Clinic, one of the largest digital health providers of gender affirming care and transition support services for the trans and gender diverse community, announced new payer and lab arrangements, expansion of its clinical services and a lower $32 membership offering in Illinois. The event is part of a phased national rollout as an in-network clinical provider with multiple health insurance carriers across the U.S.

"We're thrilled to be able to accept insurance and expand our services to the trans community covered under a health benefit plan, starting with Illinois," said Matthew Wetschler MD (he/him), chief executive officer and co-founder of Plume Clinic. "Plume is unique in that it is exclusively focused on serving the needs of the trans community. Our digital platform is able to help trans, nonbinary and gender nonconforming individuals from Chicago, Springfield and townships across Illinois easily connect to the expert care and support services they need in a matter of days versus weeks or months – in a safe, affirming and welcoming environment, no matter where they might be on their gender journey."

According to the Williams Institute1, an estimated 43,400 trans adults (18+) live in Illinois. Approximately 87 percent of trans individuals are covered under a health benefit plan, according to the 2022 U.S. Trans Survey2.

Trans, nonbinary and gender nonconforming individuals covered under an Illinois-based Cigna, Aetna, UnitedHealthcare or Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois health plan can now access Plume's virtual clinical services for $32 a month, with typical patient co-pays and deductibles applied to services, based on each individual's health benefit plan. More carriers are expected to be added to the mix in Illinois in the coming months. Services offered through Plume includes access to gender affirming care, as well as treatment for common health issues such as anxiety, depression, allergies, contraception, acne, smoking cessation and more. Related lab services can now be accessed through more than 4,000 Quest or Labcorp facilities nationwide. Additionally, as part of their monthly membership, individuals will also have access to critical transition support services such as peer support groups, letters of support and informational sessions for name change, gender affirming surgery and more.

"Plume's digital platform has enabled us to bring together a nationwide team of clinicians and support staff who have deep knowledge and expertise in all aspects of gender affirming care, many of whom are transgender, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming," said Jerrica Kirkley MD (she/her), chief medical officer and co-founder of Plume Clinic. "Our expanded clinical services will enable us to help members address additional health concerns such as depression, anxiety or contraception – along with gender affirming care – all in the same appointment. And we're excited to make Plume's services available on an in-network basis to those covered under a contracted insurance plan – it will help drive down the cost of care for those patients and aligns with our mission to transform health care for every trans life."

About Plume Clinic

Plume Clinic is one of the largest virtual providers exclusively focused on serving the trans and gender diverse community in the U.S. Since it first opened its "virtual doors" in 2019, Plume has helped more than 30,000 trans, nonbinary and gender nonconforming patients access life saving gender affirming care as well as critically needed transition support services, and is on a mission to transform health care for all trans lives. To find out more information on insurance plans accepted at Plume Clinic, states we operate in, or our full range of services, visit www.getplume.co .

