Plume Health Launches Interactive "Community Hub" for Trans Community to Mark Its Five Year Anniversary

Hub has already attracted more than 1,000 members – and is quickly expanding

Plume has served more than 35,000 trans adults across the country, since 2019

DENVER, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume Health, a leading telemedicine provider offering gender-affirming care and transition support services for the trans community, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Plume Community Hub, an online interactive space exclusively dedicated to addressing the trans and gender non-conforming community's social and wellness needs. The launch marks Plume's five-year anniversary as a pioneer in leveraging digital health technology to broaden access to gender-affirming care and be a "connector" to critical social and wellness support services for the trans community, no matter where they are in their gender journey.

"Community and access to transition support services play a critical role in a trans individual's overall health and wellbeing," said Jerrica Kirkley MD, chief medical officer and co-founder of Plume, and who is herself trans. "This is especially important given the current political climate and we felt Plume is ideally positioned to not just expand access to care, but also create a safe, affirming community space where trans folks can connect with each other, access vital resources and hear from experts on a variety of social and wellness topics relevant to each of their gender journeys."

According to the 2022 U.S. Trans Survey of 92,000 trans and gender non-conforming individuals surveyed, 44 percent experienced serious psychological distress, and only 36 percent received support from their families, which highlights a critical gap in emotional support. Similarly, the Williams Institute's 2015 findings show that an estimated 294,800 transgender adults live alone, with many disconnected from family networks.

Within the Plume Community Hub, members can engage in secure Discussion Spaces, where they can chat with fellow members about various topics related to the trans experience, gender expression, and more. Plume's Peer-Facilitated Support Groups are now conveniently located within the Community Hub, ensuring easy access to the support needed. Plume has also expanded its events program, offering not only Events and Workshops but also After Parties, extending the conversation beyond the event itself. In addition to fostering connections, the Plume Community Hub offers a growing library of Transition-Related Resources to support each member's unique journey. Exclusive discounts on trans-affirming brands and services are also available to Plume Health members, further enhancing their experience within the community. To learn more about the Community Hub members can visit https://getplume.co/community/.

"We're deeply humbled to have served the health care needs of more than 35,000 trans folks since our founding in 2019," said Matthew Wetschler MD, chief executive officer and co-founder of Plume. "Our decision to focus exclusively on advancing the health and wellbeing of the trans community – with efforts such as the Community Hub – and build a team that brings both deep clinical expertise as well as lived experience has helped us better serve our community and distinguish us as an organization. We're grateful for our team, as well as our many allies, supporters and investors who've stood by us and helped us achieve this remarkable milestone."

About Plume Health

Plume Health is one of the largest virtual providers exclusively focused on serving the trans and gender non-conforming community in the U.S. Since it first opened its "virtual doors" in 2019, Plume has helped more than 35,000 trans and gender non-conforming patients access lifesaving gender-affirming care, as well as other clinical services and critically needed transition support services, and is on a mission to transform health care for all trans lives. To find out more about Plume, insurance plans accepted at Plume, states we operate in, or our full range of services, visit www.getplume.co.

SOURCE Plume