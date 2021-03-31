Plume Introduces WorkPass for Small Business

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Personalized smart services pioneer Plume ®, today announced a major category expansion of its solutions with the launch of WorkPass™ – a first-of-its-kind suite of intelligent services and management tools purpose-built for the needs of Small Business Owners (SBOs). This new solution builds on Plume's HomePass™ Smart Home Services suite deployed by more than 180 Communications Service Providers (CSPs) across more than 23 million homes globally.

"Our research shows1 that 42 percent of SMBs plan to increase spend on WiFi management. Managing and securing the plethora of LAN-attached devices is an important investment driver and two-thirds of businesses expect to connect more devices over the next two years. WiFi is also helping small businesses thrive by enabling new services such as guest analytics, building security and environmental control," said Camille Mendler, Chief Analyst, Service Provider Enterprise, Omdia.

WorkPass offers a suite of services that help SBOs meet their networking, cybersecurity, guest analytics, business insights, marketing and advertising, and employee management needs unified under a common app and web portal, without the need for costly IT infrastructure or multiple point solutions. This easy, do-it-yourself, and self-install approach with the most comprehensive set of services for SBOs is unique to WorkPass. Purpose-built from the ground up for the specific needs of SBOs, services such as Concierge™ provide guest analytics to generate actionable insights while Keycard™ helps managers understand employee behavior in order to improve workplace safety and engagement. All of this is easily installed and managed through the WorkPass mobile app. WorkPass also works seamlessly with Plume's suite of data-rich and cloud-delivered back-end support, operations, analytics, and marketing tools that Plume provides to CSPs today.

"The specific needs of small businesses have been ignored for way too long – CSPs have been trying to serve Main Street either through residential offerings, or through enterprise campus focused systems, both of which are square pegs in round holes," said Fahri Diner, Co-founder & CEO, Plume. "Until now there was no purpose-built solution that provided rich data-driven tools and analytics for SBOs and the CSPs who serve them, and one that can be installed, managed , and operated without an 'IT guy'. Our goal with WorkPass is to bring new services to enable always-on managed connectivity, massively increased productivity, unprecedented security, and insightful marketing accessed right from a single pane of glass by the SBO."

WorkPass is immediately available to CSPs in all of Plume's markets globally and available direct-to-small businesses via Plume.com/workpass in the U.S.

"We are delighted that Plume is bringing its massively scalable cloud platform and AI know-how into the small business sector," said Jeff Ross, President, Armstrong. "WorkPass provides a suite of modern services – including adaptive WiFi, cybersecurity, real-time data insights and LTE back-up – all designed to address the unique operational needs of a small business owner. As an existing Plume customer, this new solution integrates seamlessly into our established systems, and immediately expands our portfolio to bring new revenue and service opportunities."

WorkPass offers services that are catered to the unique and very specific needs of small business owners that manage their own IT environment and is designed to deliver amazing experiences for all network users and be effortlessly managed from the WorkPass app:

Seamless, uninterrupted connectivity: WorkPass includes adaptive WiFi that blankets every corner of your business premises with perfect internet coverage. What's more, Plume's unique AI-driven algorithms continuously optimize performance for every device and application.

WorkPass includes adaptive WiFi that blankets every corner of your business premises with perfect internet coverage. What's more, Plume's unique AI-driven algorithms continuously optimize performance for every device and application. Control networks from anywhere: WorkPass offers SBOs control over their networks, enabling them to easily manage guest networks, security settings, device access, and more right from their smartphones. App-based controls let owners monitor the network or troubleshoot wherever they are.

WorkPass offers SBOs control over their networks, enabling them to easily manage guest networks, security settings, device access, and more right from their smartphones. App-based controls let owners monitor the network or troubleshoot wherever they are. Real-time insights to help small businesses thrive: WorkPass offers small businesses actionable insights into customer behavior that can drive sales and build loyalty. Concierge turns guest analytics, such as visit frequency, data usage, or length of stay, into opportunities for expanded touchpoints. Flow™ uses revolutionary WiFi sensing technology to offer real-time presence detection providing insights into traffic movement throughout your business, translating to more effective merchandising, staffing optimization, and layout decisions.

WorkPass offers small businesses actionable insights into customer behavior that can drive sales and build loyalty. Concierge turns guest analytics, such as visit frequency, data usage, or length of stay, into opportunities for expanded touchpoints. Flow™ uses revolutionary WiFi sensing technology to offer real-time presence detection providing insights into traffic movement throughout your business, translating to more effective merchandising, staffing optimization, and layout decisions. AI security to protect small businesses from new threats: Cybercrime is constantly evolving, and small businesses need secure networks that stay one step ahead. WorkPass leverages AI to ensure data, smart devices and business are always safe. Multiple access zones ensure back-end systems, employees, and customers have the access and security that's perfect for them. Flow alerts owners if motion is detected during closed hours.

Cybercrime is constantly evolving, and small businesses need secure networks that stay one step ahead. WorkPass leverages AI to ensure data, smart devices and business are always safe. Multiple access zones ensure back-end systems, employees, and customers have the access and security that's perfect for them. Flow alerts owners if motion is detected during closed hours. Best-in-class hardware: WorkPass leverages Plume's iconically designed and performance-defining SuperPod™ WiFi access points, available in Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 ac) and Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) wall pluggable options, as well as desktop and ceiling mounted configurations with integrated LTE-backup. The open-source OpenSync ™ silicon-to-cloud framework brings additional hardware choice, and enables services to be deployed rapidly and at scale across all business subscribers. Seamless LTE back-up options and service means small businesses will never lose connectivity during fixed-line outages. Plume's cloud-based platform self-updates and scales seamlessly with your business.

"As a fully integrated service provider it is imperative that we provide both consumers and small businesses with modern digital subscriber experiences," said Christy Batts, Broadband Division Director, CDE Lightband. "WorkPass renders connectivity and IT infrastructure worries things of the past, bringing SBOs a huge boost as they rebuild post-pandemic and unite the communities they serve. We intend to capitalize on this cloud-based technology that enables small and independent businesses to modernize through a personalized solution that rivals big business."

As part of Plume's goal of helping small business owners and their communities after a challenging period during the pandemic, Plume will provide, for free, up to three SuperPods for all new WorkPass memberships acquired via Plume.com/workpass through September 30, 2021.

About Plume

Plume® is the creator of the world's first SaaS experience platform for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and their subscribers, deployed in more than 20 million locations globally. As the only open and hardware-independent solution, Plume enables the rapid delivery of new services for connected homes, small businesses, and beyond at massive scale. On the front end, Plume delivers self-optimizing WiFi, cyber-security, access controls, and more. CSPs get robust back-end applications for unprecedented visibility and support. Plume leverages OpenSync™, an open-source framework which comes pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE, and platform SDKs.

