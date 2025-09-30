Plume Joins RDK Community as Preferred Plus Member, to Contribute Open Source Code and Technical Expertise to Accelerate Broadband Innovation

Move aligns with the company ' s new strategy supporting open standards and collaboration with the broadband and wireless industries

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume today announced it has joined the RDK community as a Preferred Plus Member. As a Preferred Plus member, Plume will collaborate on RDK's open-source software (RDK-B) for broadband service providers by contributing code and sharing technical expertise based on its work with hundreds of internet service providers (ISPs) worldwide and intelligence from more than 500 million devices.

This milestone underscores Plume's commitment to advancing open-source collaboration and accelerating broadband software innovation by empowering ISPs with the tools they need for self-care, assisted-care and live support to optimize performance throughout the home.

"RDK closely aligns with Plume's mission to deliver a smart and frictionless end-to-end experience for ISPs and their subscribers," said Chris Griffiths, Chief Technology Officer at Plume. "Service providers are under immense pressure to deliver amid increased complexity in the home and competition. The future will not be defined by bandwidth and speeds, but by winning on features and customer experience. Plume is excited to work on these challenges with the RDK community as a technical contributor and by sharing its experience working with hundreds of ISPs globally."

Plume's membership comes at a pivotal time for the company as it shifts to a more open and collaborative strategy with its ISP customers and a focus on delivering a best-in-class Wi-Fi experience for subscribers. This approach includes support for industry standards like RDK-B and continued investment in OpenSync, integration with ISPs' hardware and cloud providers of choice, and providing flexibility with modular and turnkey solutions that make working with Plume easier. It also comes at an important time for the RDK community, as operators worldwide seek scalable, interoperable, and smart solutions. Plume has direct experience proactively managing Wi-Fi across an ISPs network and at the individual endpoints.

With bandwidth demands constantly changing, increasing complexity within the home and fierce competition, Plume's participation in RDK will include technical support and contributions and also support efforts to promote the work to the broadband community through first-party and industry channels.

"Plume is well-recognized for its pioneering adaptive Wi-Fi management to help operators deliver a better experience for their subscribers," says Jason Briggs, President and General Manager of RDK Management. "Given the company's experience working with hundreds of operators around the world, we expect their contributions to have a meaningful impact on the future of RDK-B and our global community."

Plume's cloud platform brings smart Wi-Fi management, security, and insights to service providers that help them deliver better experiences to subscribers while streamlining operations and delivering superior support. By collecting and interpreting data across millions of homes, Plume provides critical information about device and app usage in the home, helping ISPs deliver the services and support that meet the evolving needs of their subscribers. Plume's cloud platform and expertise is available to ISPs around the world, for deployment to residential customers, multi-dwelling buildings, and small businesses.

RDK is an open source software that standardizes core functions for connected homes used in broadband and video devices, and has been deployed in more than 200 million devices globally. By unifying broadband functions into a single open-source software stack, RDK enables cable, satellite, and telecommunications operators to develop, deploy, and manage consistent broadband services that improve customer experience and drive business results. The RDK community is composed of more than 700 companies including CPE manufacturers, SoC vendors, software developers, system integrators, and service providers.

Plume created the first managed Wi-Fi platform for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in 2016 and continues to lead today with a best-in-class solution for cloud-managed Wi-Fi, security, and experience. With almost half a billion devices connected to its platform, Plume is a trusted technology partner for more than 400 ISPs around the world, helping them deliver better Wi-Fi experiences and services for subscribers while streamlining their own operations and support systems. Plume leverages OpenSync®, an open-source framework that comes pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE, and platform SDKs, and supports leading industry standards like RDK-B and prplWave. This approach allows Plume to offer turnkey and modular solutions, giving ISPs ultimate flexibility, while enabling simpler and faster deployments. Plume is leading the way in providing ISPs an intelligence and innovation edge to stay competitive and adapt to the changing needs of subscribers and the market. Discover more about how Plume is empowering ISPs by visiting www.plume.com.

