Plume Strengthens Executive Leadership Team

"I was captivated by Plume's vision and culture of innovation which, coupled with the opportunity to stand-up the company's first in-house legal team, sold me on Plume," said Shari Piré. "As Plume matures, it's important that we build robust policies, practices, and procedures consistent with our unconditional commitment to compliance, privacy, and data security, as well as our ambitious environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals, including sustainability, responsible resource utilization, and the #PlumeStrong initiative."

"Plume's proven track record of innovation, 'think big culture', and huge market opportunity drew me in," said Kiran Edara. "With unique access to a massive set of proprietary data, core competence in drawing valuable insights, novel technology, and world-class engineering talent, Plume is ideally positioned to solve complex technical problems to deliver unparalleled levels of service personalization. I'm excited to lead and scale a multi-disciplinary, global engineering team."

"We are thrilled to welcome Iman, Shari, and Kiran to Plume," said Fahri Diner, Founder and CEO of Plume. "All three are incredibly talented individuals, exceptional leaders, and subject matter experts who will propel us to new heights."

Abbasi most recently was Chief Human Resources Officer at Symbotic where she spearheaded the growth and scalability of the business through Talent Acquisition, Talent Development, Rewards, Benefits, Policies, Culture, and Employee Engagement. Prior to that, she was at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, where she worked as VP of HR and before that, she was VP of HR at Thomson Reuters.

Piré has been a trusted legal advisor for 20+ years, including at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP in New York City and Paris, along with Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, where she represented public and private companies and their owners on "bet-the-company" M&A transactions. Before Plume, Piré was Chief Legal Officer & Global Head of Sustainability at Cognate BioServices, a cell and gene therapy CDMO. Piré serves on the board of directors of Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Edara has more than 25 years of software development experience, including ten years at Amazon and ten years at Motorola Mobility LLC, a Lenovo Company. He also holds over 60 granted patents. Most recently, Edara served as Director of Software Development/GM Connectivity Services, EC2 Edge at Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). Prior to that, he held the roles of Senior Software Development Engineer, Software Development Manager, and Senior Software Development Manager at Amazon Lab126.

Plume® is the creator of the world's first SaaS experience platform for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and their subscribers, deployed in more than 41 million active locations globally. As the only open and hardware-independent, cloud-controlled solution, Plume enables the rapid delivery of new services for smart homes, small businesses, and beyond at massive scale. On the front end, Plume delivers self-optimizing adaptive WiFi, cyber-security, access and parental controls, and more. CSPs get robust data- and AI-driven back-end applications for unprecedented visibility, insights, support, operations, and marketing. Plume leverages OpenSync™, an open-source framework that comes pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE, and platform SDKs.

Plume's investors include Insight Partners, SoftBank, Liberty Global Ventures, Qualcomm and Samsung.

