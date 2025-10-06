Plump Up and Away: Gold Bond® and Chelsea Handler Soar into Skincare Innovation at Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

Comedian Chelsea Handler takes hydration to new heights—literally—in a custom hot air balloon to launch Gold Bond's new Plumping Collagen Body & Face Serum Lotion.

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Bond®, the iconic skincare brand, is once again teaming up with comedian and cultural powerhouse Chelsea Handler to launch its latest innovation: Plumping Collagen Body & Face Serum Lotion.

Following their viral Base Layer Swimsuit Ski Run at Palisades Tahoe, where nearly 700 brave souls hit the slopes in swimwear to test hydrated skin in blizzard conditions, Handler now faces the opposite extreme—soaring above the desert in a hot air balloon at the world's largest balloon festival.

Chelsea Handler with Gold Bond® Plumping Collagen Body & Face Serum Lotion Chelsea Handler in Gold Bond® Plump Up & Away Balloon Gold Bond® Plumping Collagen Body & Face Serum Lotion

"When Gold Bond asks me to test their products, I never know where I'll end up – on a snowy mountain in a swimsuit or now in a balloon soaring above New Mexico," said Chelsea Handler. "What I do know is that no matter how challenging the elements, my skin always feels plump, hydrated, and ready for whatever adventure comes next - and that always puts a huge smile on my face."

To bring the product's benefits to life, Gold Bond® unveiled a custom hot air balloon that "plumps" up, symbolizing how the new serum lotion visibly plumps and hydrates skin—even in dry climates and high altitudes. On the ground, festival-goers enjoyed free samples, photo ops, a charm bar, and more.

"This partnership is about more than unforgettable moments—it's about proving the power of our innovation in the toughest environments," said Kimberly Hairston-Hicks, Chief Marketing Officer at Gold Bond®. "The Balloon Fiesta is the perfect stage to show how our Plumping Collagen Lotion delivers real, visible results."

Clinically tested and formulated with Collagen Tripeptide, Jojoba, and Grapeseed Oil, the new lotion is one of the first products on the market clinically shown to visibly plump and boost skin hydration by 50%, for both face and body. Available now at retailers and drugstores nationwide. Follow the adventure on Instagram: @goldbond and @chelseahandler.

ABOUT GOLD BOND CO

Gold Bond Co is an independent subsidiary of Sanofi US and home to the Gold Bond® portfolio. Its mission is to deliver accessible, high-performance body and skincare solutions grounded in science. Gold Bond Co believes confidence starts with skin that feels its best and is committed to helping people look and feel good through daily care that performs.

ABOUT CHELSEA HANDLER

Chelsea Handler is a comedian, television host, seven-time New York Times best-selling author and advocate whose humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. After a strong seven-year run as the host of E!'s top-rated Chelsea Lately, a tenure in which she was the only female late-night talk show host on-air, she launched her documentary series Chelsea Does followed by her talk show Chelsea on Netflix in 2016. She has penned seven New York Times best-selling books, six of which have reached #1, including her seventh and most recent book I'll Have What She's Having, published February 25, 2025 on her 50th birthday.

In 2021, she launched her hit iHeart Radio advice podcast, Dear Chelsea. Later that year, she embarked on the Vaccinated and Horny Tour, bringing her sensational stand-up set to over 90 cities with 115 shows across North America and winning "The Comedy Act of 2021" at the People's Choice Awards. Following the success of her 2020 HBO Max comedy special Evolution, Chelsea earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Comedy Album. Handler made her return to Netflix with her critically acclaimed 2022 comedy special Revolution and will follow it up with her forthcoming special The Feeling, premiering March 25, 2025. Handler can be seen at her Las Vegas residency Chelsea at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan, through which she made history as the venue's first female comedian residency. Recently, she continued her celebrated run as host of the Critics' Choice Awards for the third consecutive year in February 2025.

SOURCE Gold Bond®