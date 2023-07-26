PlumResearch Launches a New Audience Sub-panel for Netflix in the US

WARSAW, Poland, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PlumResearch, a company specializing in measuring viewership on streaming platforms, announces the launch of its new audience sub-panel dedicated to Netflix users in the U.S. This sub-panel specifically targets the Spanish-speaking population, recognizing a need for more granular data from Hispanics, one of the fastest growing communities in the U.S. Given that predominantly Spanish-speaking Hispanics constitute 19% of the total US population, it's essential to measure their viewing habits separately. This approach allows businesses to identify and understand popular trends within this community more accurately.

"To effectively respond to the advanced needs of our clients, PlumResearch's new sub-panel will distinguish between English speakers and Spanish speakers within the U.S. Netflix audience. Our first step in this direction is to reach a Spanish-speaking audience," said Łukasz Jeziorski, CEO at PlumResearch. "Audiences from six Latin American countries and the U.S. Hispanic population may exhibit similar behaviors in terms of their viewing preferences, but treating the LATAM region as a whole is a sweeping generalization that oversimplifies things. Viewer behavior varies subtly between each country in LATAM. In the same vein, the Spanish-speaking population in the U.S. exhibits different viewing habits compared to the general U.S. population."

The company has carefully selected individuals who use Netflix with Spanish language settings or browse the web in Spanish. Due to the nature of streaming platforms, the sub-panel doesn't have to be built based on the demographics of subscribers. Preliminary research stemming from this sub-panel group allows PlumResearch to draw initial conclusions about viewership trends among Spanish speakers in the U.S.

PlumResearch
PlumResearch specializes in precise and granular data measurement of streaming platforms. It has the world's largest online audience panels and provides its clients with insights from over 77 markets worldwide.

Through Showlabs — the proprietary platform created by PlumResearch-the company's clients can find out how shows and movies perform worldwide and track what contributes to their success. Showlabs provides clients with accurate data, in-depth insights, and a reliable customer support team.

