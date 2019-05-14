Plunge Into Ultimate Vietnamese Luxury With a Distinct Local Touch

NEW YORK, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nowadays, good vacations are more than just about resting, but also about learning new things. People love it when they can combine a lavish five-star beach getaway with experiencing a whole new culture hands-on, that is why Luxury Lifestyle Awards are happy to recommend The Anam resort, this year's winner in the category of Luxury Resort in Vietnam.

Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award selecting, recognizing, celebrating and promoting the best luxury goods and services all over the world. The goal of the company is to connect people with the best of luxury. LLA has evaluated more than 10,000 various goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries and analyzed the results to provide a TOP list of the best of the best in the world. Such world-renowned brands as Chanel, Dom Perignon, Tiffany & Co., Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, and Hilton were proudly named winners. The victory brings companies status and recognition, global promotion and exposure to an entirely new market of customers.

Being the first true five-star colonial beach resort in Vietnam, The Anam is a haven of serenity and service, harking back to a bygone era. From the architecture and design, right down to the smallest details, the guests will feel they have traveled back in time. "Indochine Charm. Modern Luxury" – under this philosophy we guarantee an experience to be found nowhere else.

However, the natural setting is no less spectacular. Basking in more than 300 sunny days a year on average, The Anam overlooks 300 meters of the private beach by the East Sea, where toast-brown sand, turquoise waters, dramatic headlands, and offshore islands come together as one of Vietnam's most picture-perfect seaside enclaves.

Relaxing and enjoying aesthetic pleasures are not the only things to do at The Anam. The resort's unique "Day in the Life" program allows a guest to experience the depths of a typical Vietnamese day, while the hugely popular "Mama's Cooking" culinary experience will let travelers taste what real wives and mothers of Vietnam, with no professional training, prepare for their families on a daily basis. Prepare to be amazed.

The Anam's owners and managers believe that keeping tourists confined to their resort with no real local experiences is just a shame and that is why they are bringing the authentic Vietnamese culture to a lavish five-star vacation.

