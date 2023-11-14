Plunk and BHR Partner to Integrate AI-powered Property Analytics into RealReports™ Platform

News provided by

Plunk

14 Nov, 2023, 08:08 ET

Data partnership streamlines access to property research, comprehensive valuation, and remodeling insights into one platform 

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plunk, the world's first AI-powered analytics platform for residential real estate, announced a partnership with BHR, a leading provider of property intelligence for real estate professionals. This collaboration will see Plunk's proprietary AI technology integrated into BHR's RealReports™ platform, creating a streamlined and powerful solution for real estate professionals to access and leverage a wealth of property data effortlessly.

"In this current market, the more insight you have into a property, the more competitive you can be. Plunk's real-time valuation and AI-powered remodel recommendations are a powerful layer of insight for agents using RealReports and their clients to drive more informed decision-making," remarked James Rogers, Co-founder and CEO of BHR.

"Partnering with Plunk is a no-brainer for us because our mission and values are so intrinsically aligned. Both of our teams are passionate about increasing transparency within the real estate industry and driving innovation using cutting-edge technology to provide real value for all of our users," added Zach Gorman, Co-founder and COO of BHR.

Property data and intelligence have become critical for agents looking to remain competitive in today's challenging real estate climate. Having easy access to Plunk's one-of-a-kind remodel data along with the extensive property information provided by RealReports enables agents to stand out to prospective clients.

"The integration of Plunk's advanced analytics into RealReports™ will enable real estate professionals to access a comprehensive and powerful tool to optimize decision-making processes and drive business growth," commented Brian Lent, Co-founder and CEO of Plunk.

To get a RealReport, visit https://bhr.fyi. To gain access to Plunk's AI-powered home analytics platform, visit https://getplunk.com/developers.

About Plunk
Plunk is bringing advanced analytics and unique data to residential real estate for more confident investing in the largest asset class in the world. Harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence, computer vision and deep learning, Plunk delivers real-time insights into home valuation, risk assessment and remodeling analysis through its SaaS platform. For more information, visit www.getplunk.com

About BHR
BHR is the ultimate property intelligence solution for real estate professionals. BHR's flagship product, RealReports provides comprehensive property information for every home in the United States, powered by over 30 top data providers and Aiden, an AI real estate copilot, which can answer any property question instantly.

SOURCE Plunk

News Releases in Similar Topics

