Plunk and Milestones Join Forces to Unlock Trillions of Dollars in Untapped Property Value through AI-Powered Remodel Insights

Milestones unveils a new era of predictive home renovation analytics with Plunk Remodel Value™

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plunk , the first AI-powered, real-time analytics platform for residential real estate, and Milestones.ai, a next generation platform dedicated to homeowner management, have partnered to provide AI-driven remodel advice to homeowners. Milestones has integrated Plunk Remodel Value and Project Recommendations into their Homeowner Management System. Plunk Remodel Value determines the expected value of a home after a full-scale renovation. Project Recommendations categorize renovation projects according to the estimated value they can add to a particular home.

Continually rising interest rates and an aging housing market are signaling a growing remodeling market. According to the latest data from the American Community Survey (ACS), the median age of owner-occupied homes is 40 years. OIder properties need new amenities such as larger living spaces, modernized kitchens and home offices. A study by Plunk revealed that $289 billion in property value (with an average of $240,000 per home) had yet to be unlocked through home renovations across the 1.1 million Seattle-area homes analyzed. Plunk's real-time home analytics platform — covering over 104 million homes nationwide — will unlock AI's power to advise homeowners how to optimize the value of their homes.

"Milestones has built a unique way for real estate professionals to stay highly engaged with clients across the entire homeownership journey through their Homeowner Management System," remarked David Bluhm, President and Co-founder of Plunk. "Now clients can easily gain access to real-time valuation and remodel analysis regarding their largest investment."

"With Plunk, we are able to empower homeowners with data-driven financial guidance to increase the values of their homes over time," commented Dustin Gray, CEO and Founder of Milestones. "Plunk Remodel Value and Project Recommendations provide transparency into the best home improvement projects that can increase a home's value and help clients reach their home's maximum potential worth."

Real estate professionals can gain access to the Milestones Homeowner Management System here: https://milestones.ai/homeowners-under-management/.

About Plunk

Plunk is the first AI-powered, real-time home analytics platform leveraging next generation applications of Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and image analysis to revolutionize the way homeowners, real estate professionals and investors value and invest in residential real estate.

