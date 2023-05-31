Plunk Supercharges Mosaik's "Digital Sidekick" for Agents and Roomvu's Lead Gen Videos with AI-Powered Analytics

Branded social videos and a new transaction platform for agents get a data boost with Plunk's real-time home valuation and local market insights

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plunk , the world's first and only AI-powered, real-time analytics platform for residential real estate, has announced its partnership with two emerging technology companies solving operational and marketing challenges. Mosaik is launching a comprehensive platform for agents. Roomvu is building data-driven content solutions for agents.

"Real estate agents need help, especially in this difficult market," stated Brian Lent, CEO and Co-founder of Plunk. "Roomvu delivers leads and Mosaik streamlines productivity — two of the industry's most critical needs right now," he added.

Mosaik has built a first-of-its-kind workflow management and client experience platform to help agents manage a client from curated home search and transaction management to client retention and analytics. "When we designed Mosaik, we wanted to ensure there was a way for agents and clients to stay authentically connected before and after the transaction. To us, this meant delivering personalized value and insights to clients throughout their homeownership journey and empowering agents to deliver that personalization at scale," remarked Sheila Reddy, CEO and Founder of Mosaik. "Plunk's real-time valuation and predictive analytics will help us push this vision forward by empowering agents to deliver meaningful and useful home valuation data to their clients with relative ease," she added.

A recent report stated that 90% of agents use Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn to promote their listings and local expertise. "Everyone knows the power of social media, yet the hardest thing to do consistently and efficiently is to create meaningful content. Our partnership with Plunk allows important and relevant data to be visualized and broadcast out within minutes," commented Sam Mehrbod, CEO and Founder of Roomvu. "This partnership is also very dear to us since we are both part of the Second Century REACH Accelerator (NAR's Investment arm) program," he added.

With the integration of Plunk's AI-powered analytics into Mosaik and Roomvu's platforms, real estate agents save several hours of operational and marketing work per day. Learn more about Plunk's new partners at https://www.getplunk.com/customers .

