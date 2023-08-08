Plunk Unveils AI-Powered Home Analysis for Real Estate Investors

News provided by

Plunk

08 Aug, 2023, 08:08 ET

AI-powered investment platform offers real estate investors, advisors and analysts real-time access to home valuation, risk assessment and remodel analysis

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plunk, the first AI-powered home analytics platform in the US, has announced the launch of Plunk Pro for real estate investors, advisors and analysts. Plunk tracks over 104 million homes nationwide to give users the most comprehensive home valuation data in real time, in addition to predictive home investment analysis and risk assessment.

"Stockbrokers and investors have had access to real-time data for decades and currently deal with an average trade size of $10,000 — which is much less than a real estate deal," stated Ian Brillembourg, Plunk's Head of Mobile Product. "The average sales price of a home in the US was $495,100 as of Q2 2023 — yet until now, there was no way for real estate brokers and investors to have access to real-time property valuation data and analysis," he added.

"We're on a mission to unlock confident investing in the largest asset class in the world, leveraging next generation applications of AI and deep learning," remarked Brian Lent, Co-founder and CEO of Plunk.

Plunk Pro is a web- and mobile-based application that provides real-time access to the following:

  • Plunk Home Value: What is this home worth — right now? Plunk's proprietary, Dynamic Valuation Model (next-generation AVM), updated in real time.
  • Plunk Refined Value: Can I improve this home's valuation accuracy? User-generated valuation allows a user to correct or update up to 31 attributes of a home to improve accuracy or play 'what if' scenarios — and get an immediate, refined value.
  • Home Compare: Why is this home worth more or less than the neighbor's? Demonstrates how a home compares to others in the neighborhood, including number of bedrooms, bathrooms and stories, plus finished square footage, year built and home condition.
  • Real-time Market Insights: How is the local housing market performing? Real-time access to median days on market, media list price, price per square foot, inventory, days of inventory and sale vs. list price.
  • Plunk Remodel Value: What is this home's maximum potential renovated value? The future, fully-remodeled value of a home.
  • Project Recommendations: What improvements can be made to increase this home's value? Renovation projects with the best return on investment.

Plunk Pro is designed for individual users and small teams. For more information on Plunk Pro visit www.plunkpro.com. Plunk's AI-powered home analytics are also available for enterprise customers via API. For more information on API access, visit: www.getplunk.com/developers.

About Plunk
Plunk is the largest and most comprehensive home analytics platform in the US — leveraging next generation applications of Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and image analysis. Plunk is revolutionizing the way investors, advisors and homeowners value and invest in residential real estate. For more information, please visit www.getplunk.com.  

SOURCE Plunk

Also from this source

RealtyCandy Launches HomeValuation.ai Leveraging Plunk's AI-Powered Analytics as a Lead Gen Solution for Agents and Brokers

Plunk Supercharges Mosaik's "Digital Sidekick" for Agents and Roomvu's Lead Gen Videos with AI-Powered Analytics

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.