Plural Energy Launches Investing Platform for Renewable Energy Assets

Investors of all types can access cash yield and tax benefits by investing in a portfolio of electricity-generating solar projects.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plural Energy , the on-chain investing platform powering the global transition to clean energy, today announced its launch at the Ethereum Community Conference in Brussels . The first asset to raise capital on the platform, The Ace Portfolio , is live and available to anyone interested in renewable energy investing.

Plural simplifies green energy financing to help close the financing gap needed to meet 2050 climate goals. Post this Plural Energy is the on-chain investing platform powering the global transition to clean energy.

"The launch of our platform is the first step toward a future where renewable energy projects can easily access the financing they need for true environmental impact," said Adam Silver, Plural Energy Co-Founder and CEO. "Now anyone, regardless of their net worth or background, can play their part in creating a clean energy future by investing directly in renewable energy projects."

About the Ace Portfolio

The Ace Portfolio gives Plural users the opportunity to invest directly in operating solar projects built by Solaris Energy, Inc., an experienced solar development, finance, and asset management firm based in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Returns: The Ace Portfolio is projected to deliver up to 12% annual yield. 1

The Ace Portfolio is projected to deliver up to 12% annual yield. Tax Benefits: Up to 87.5% of investment available as a loss to offset applicable income. 2

Up to 87.5% of investment available as a loss to offset applicable income. Impact: This portfolio spans 21 commercial-scale solar installations across the United States and has a capacity of 2.31MW.

"Despite the importance of smaller-scale renewable energy projects in solving the climate crisis, fundraising has always been a challenge in this financial environment," said Alex Blackmer, President & Founder of Solaris. "We chose Plural because it simplifies the capital raising process, ultimately creating a path towards the democratization of solar finance where anyone can become a part of the green energy revolution."

Built on Base

The on-chain direct investing experience is built on the Coinbase incubated blockchain, Base , one of the fastest-growing and most reliable blockchain ecosystems.

"We knew we had to be incredibly intentional about where to launch our first project," said Alex Fong, Plural Co-Founder and Head of Product. "We chose Base because of its low transaction costs, speed, and remarkable growth over the last few months. "

ABOUT PLURAL ENERGY

Plural Energy is powering the clean energy transition by enabling everyone, from fund and asset managers to alternative retail investors to retirement savers, to invest directly in the clean energy transition. Plural's easy-to-navigate blockchain platform simplifies green energy financing, expands access to a profitable asset class, and helps close the 4 trillion dollar financing gap needed to meet 2050 climate goals. Learn more at www.plural.xyz .

Discussion of Solaris Renewable Equity A. Portfolio offering is in preparation for the offering going live. At this time: No money or other consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response, will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted, and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement is filed and only through the platform of an intermediary (funding portal or broker-dealer). A person's indication of interest includes no obligation or commitment of any kind.

1Detailed financials can be found in the Ace Portfolio Financial Model (click to download) . The Ace Portfolio model is provided as a tool and should not be considered investment advice or a guarantee of returns. Investors are encouraged to do their own research, analyze data for themselves, and make informed investment decisions.

2All tax situations are different. Investors should consult personal tax advisors.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tess Pawlisch

608-333-9788

[email protected]

SOURCE Plural Energy