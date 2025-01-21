Pluralsight 2025 Tech Forecast Reveals Path Forward for IT Professionals Amid Concerns About AI

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the technology workforce development company, released its 2025 Tech Forecast, which collected data from over 50,000 tech learners and details the top tech trends, tools, and skills for technology professionals and business leaders in the year ahead.

The forecast, which also highlighted survey data from 3,000 executives and technologists and featured leading domain expert analysis, revealed that as AI coding assistants proliferate the space, demand for specialists to work alongside these tools will grow in turn. To ensure AI projects succeed and to reduce risk, technology leaders and hiring managers will be seeking expertise across AI, data, cybersecurity, and infrastructure.

Some of the key takeaways from the 2025 Tech Forecast include:

AI was the most popular skill for tech learners in 2025, followed by Python and Cloud (Azure and AWS).

LangChain, an open-source framework that allows developers to build applications using large language models (LLMs), will be a top tech trend in 2025. Last year, the number of tech learners on Pluralsight's platform interested in LangChain skyrocketed by 167%.

Cloud professionals will still be in strong demand as organizations struggle to launch their AI projects.

Small language models (SLMs) will become the focus in 2025 with the push for efficient edge AI and embodied AI.

There will be an increased need for data specialists in 2025 and beyond as organizations realize that a proper data strategy is necessary for AI projects to succeed.

"Our 2025 Tech Forecast illustrates an industry in flux, with workers concerned about their futures in an AI-driven landscape, while leaders embrace technology-led change at scale," said Chris Herbert, Chief Content Officer at Pluralsight. "However, the report also highlights an opportunity for these same workers. When used effectively, AI can augment the capabilities of technologists while streamlining repetitive and manual tasks."

