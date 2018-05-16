Pluralsight Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 17, 2018, under the symbol "PS," and the offering is expected to close on May 21, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. Pluralsight has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,105,000 shares of Class A common stock to cover over-allotments, if any.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Barclays Capital Inc. and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated are acting as book-running managers. First Analysis Securities Corporation, Needham & Company, LLC, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

