Pluralsight Appoints Aaron Gordon as Chief Customer Operations Officer

WESTLAKE, Texas, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the leading technology skills development company, today announced that Aaron Gordon has joined the company as Chief Customer Operations Officer. Gordon will lead Customer Success, Professional Services, and Revenue Operations, with a focus on improving the end-to-end customer experience, accelerating time-to-value, and strengthening retention, renewals, and expansion..

"As we continue building a more agile and scalable customer organization, we are focused on helping customers see tangible outcomes and realize measurable value faster and more consistently," said Steve Vierra, Chief Revenue Officer of Pluralsight. "Aaron has led large-scale transformation across complex, customer-facing organizations, and his experience will help us sharpen execution, strengthen alignment across the customer journey, and support continued growth."

Gordon brings more than 20 years of senior leadership experience across customer-facing operations, sales consulting, relationship management, and organizational transformation. Prior to joining Pluralsight, he most recently served as President of Hornor, Townsend & Kent, and held senior leadership roles at Lincoln Financial, Edelman Financial, and LPL Financial. Across his prior roles, he built and scaled customer-facing and growth organizations, led operational transformation, and partnered across functions to improve the consistency and quality of client experiences.

"Organizations today need more than technology training, they need partners who can help them drive measurable transformation across their business," said Gordon. "Pluralsight is uniquely positioned to support that need. I'm excited to help create the operational consistency, visibility, and scale required to deliver stronger outcomes for customers and long-term growth for the business."

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About Pluralsight

Pluralsight provides the only learning platform dedicated to accelerating the technology skills and capabilities of today's tech workforce. Thousands of companies, government organizations, and individuals around the world rely on Pluralsight to support critical technology skill development in areas that are crucial to innovation, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, software development, and machine learning. Pluralsight offers highly curated content developed by vetted technology experts, industry leading skill assessments, and hands-on, immersive learning experiences designed to help individuals skill-up faster. The company is headquartered in Westlake, Texas with a global office in Ireland. For more information, visit pluralsight.com.

SOURCE Pluralsight