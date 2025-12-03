Pluralsight Awarded 2025 AWS Partner Award

Pluralsight recognized as Emerging Business Applications winner for helping their customers drive innovation

WESTLAKE, Texas, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the leading technology skills development company, today announced it is a recipient of a 2025 Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe that are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Pluralsight was named the 2025 AWS Emerging Business Applications Partner of the Year, which recognizes rising AWS Technology Partners with a horizontal business area focus around Business Applications.

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2025, the Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers.

"We're honored to be named among this year's AWS Partner Award recipients," said Erin Gajdalo, CEO of Pluralsight. "At a time when AI dominates the tech conversation, cloud computing remains the stable foundation that underpins the future of nearly every technological innovation. To scale AI implementations, we need the cloud. To leverage the cloud, organizations need technologists with the right skills. It's no surprise that we see such high demand for cloud computing upskilling pathways, and we're excited to play such a critical role in helping our shared clients get the maximum value, and security, out of AWS' infrastructure."

"This recognition underscores the core value of our collaboration: accelerating Enterprise Readiness for AWS customers," said Tyler Mills, EVP, Corporate Development and Global Partnership at Pluralsight. "Successful large-scale cloud migration and modernization projects fundamentally require a workforce transformation. Pluralsight provides the unique, critical skills intelligence and development platform that ensures enterprises have the right skills, on the right teams, to accelerate their deployments, mitigate risk, and confidently succeed with AWS."

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases. The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

Pluralsight provides a learning platform that helps today's workforce rapidly develop the skills needed to drive innovation. Organizations around the world use Pluralsight's expert-led content, skill assessments, and hands-on learning experiences to advance capabilities in areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud, cybersecurity, software development, and machine learning.

To learn more about how you can upskill your team and obtain Pluralsight's technology learning content through the AWS Marketplace, visit https://www.pluralsight.com/partners/aws .

