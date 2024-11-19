Pluralsight Data Shows Less Than 2% of Tech Learners Interested in Ethical AI Adoption

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the technology workforce development company, today released data from its learning platform revealing that, while nearly 45 thousand people sought to learn about artificial intelligence (AI), only 1.8% actively searched how to adopt AI responsibly.

As AI continues to become more integrated into our lives, individuals need to develop the skills that will help them navigate an AI-enabled world. However, AI advancements should also be designed and implemented with an ethical mindset.

"Our customers have expressed unprecedented interest in learning about AI topics including Generative AI, machine learning, and AI for cyber security, but we haven't seen significant interest in ethical AI on our platform," said Chris Herbert, Chief Content Officer at Pluralsight. "It's crucial that learners understand the risks and pitfalls associated with AI so they can adopt it ethically, mitigating its risks and negative consequences while maximizing its positive outcomes."

Research from Google DeepMind shows that there are several significant ways that AI can be misused, from manipulation of human likeness to high and low-tech exploitation of AI tools. With the ease of AI misuse, ethical considerations surrounding AI should become even more paramount.

To adopt AI ethically, learners need the right skills for AI literacy. Pluralsight's 2024 AI Skills Report revealed that only 12% of IT professionals have significant experience working with AI. A lack of conscious and coordinated AI adoption, coupled with a lack of AI skills, can lead to negative ethical implications, like data privacy integrity and bias in AI. Data from Pluralsight's platform makes it clear that we cannot assume that those responsible for AI innovation are also trained in ethical and responsible AI adoption.

To learn more about how you and your tech teams can adopt AI more ethically, and can build the crucial tech skills needed today, visit https://www.pluralsight.com/ai.

