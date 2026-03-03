Pluralsight Launches AI Academy to Help Enterprises Measure and Scale AI Productivity

WESTLAKE, Texas, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the leading technology skills development company, today announced the launch of Pluralsight AI Academy, a comprehensive, three-level AI learning solution designed to help organizations move from AI experimentation to measurable business outcomes.

Built for business professionals and enterprise leaders, AI Academy combines on-demand courses, hands-on labs, live tailored seminars, and expert-led workshops into a structured learning journey. The program is designed to help companies close AI skills gaps, increase AI adoption, and accelerate digital transformation.

"AI is no longer optional, but ROI doesn't come from buying tools alone," said Erin Gajdalo, CEO of Pluralsight. "Organizations that win with AI build the skills, governance, and confidence to apply it systematically. Pluralsight AI Academy gives enterprises a clear, end-to-end path from adoption to enterprise impact."

Why AI Academy, Why Now?

As enterprise AI spending continues to surge, ROI still remains elusive for many enterprises. Only 30% of CEOs say that their AI investments have yielded tangible results in the last year, despite 86% of organizations increasing AI spend. Organizations face growing board-level demands to operationalize AI, reduce costs, and improve productivity. AI Academy addresses the root cause: people and process readiness.

AI Academy provides a sanctioned, scalable path to:

Align leadership and business professionals around a shared AI strategy

Increase AI literacy across the workforce

Drive measurable productivity gains

Develop agentic AI capabilities for next-generation automation

Rather than navigating a massive content library in search of relevant courses, AI Academy provides a curated and structured path to help business professionals transform their AI skills and build business outcomes.

"AI-readiness does not happen through osmosis," said Faye Ellis, Author Fellow at Pluralsight. "Organizations need structured enablement so teams can confidently experiment, measure impact, and scale what works. AI Academy bridges that gap between theory and real-world execution."

A Three-Level AI Learning Journey Built for Enterprise Results

Pluralsight AI Academy offers three progressive levels: AI Literacy, AI Productivity, and Agentic AI to guide organizations from foundational understanding to advanced agentic systems. The program scales to support cohorts of 500 to 100,000 participants.

Level 1: AI Literacy ensures every employee, from executives to frontline practitioners, understands AI fundamentals, risks, and responsible usage. This track includes:

Individual AI skills assessment

AI organizational readiness assessment

On-demand learning curriculum

Live Seminar: AI Literacy

Level 2: AI Productivity empowers employees to embed AI into daily workflows for faster execution, improved quality, and higher output. This track includes:

Role-aware AI-enhanced workflow courses

Hands-on labs for practical application

Live Seminar: AI Productivity

Level 3: Agentic AI represents the next phase of enterprise automation with systems that can plan, act, and adapt across multi-step workflows. This track includes:

On-demand curriculum on agent architectures, governance, and risks

Industry-specific agentic AI briefings

Hands-on labs focused on multi-step workflows

A hands-on code-along workshop

Live seminar options in AI Strategy and agentic AI

AI Academy supports organizations of varying sizes, from 500 to 100,000 participants.

Learn more about AI Academy. To learn more about how Pluralsight helps individuals and organizations close critical technology skill gaps, visit Pluralsight.com.

Media Contact

Ryan Sins

Senior Communications Manager

[email protected]

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight provides the only learning platform dedicated to accelerating the technology skills and capabilities of today's tech workforce. Thousands of companies, government organizations, and individuals around the world rely on Pluralsight to support critical technology skill development in areas that are crucial to innovation, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, software development, and machine learning. Pluralsight offers highly curated content developed by vetted technology experts, industry leading skill assessments, and hands-on, immersive learning experiences designed to help individuals skill-up faster. The company is headquartered in Westlake, Texas with a global office in Dublin, Ireland. For more information, visit pluralsight.com.

SOURCE Pluralsight