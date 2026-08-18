Pluralsight Launches AI Ready to Turn AI Investment into Engineering Impact

Managed upskilling program helps engineering teams build and verify advanced AI coding skills

WESTLAKE, Texas, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the leading technology skills development company, today announced the launch of Pluralsight AI Ready, a fully managed upskilling program designed to turn AI coding tool investments into stronger engineering performance. Through live instruction, hands-on practice, and verified assessment, AI Ready helps teams build, apply, and prove advanced AI skills.

While many organizations invest heavily in generative AI software, they often struggle to move beyond basic code autocomplete and experimentation. Research has found that 95% of AI pilots fail. This failure can often be attributed to skill deficits and strategic misalignments within an organization. Organizations also need the workforce capabilities and operating discipline required to move AI from experimentation into repeatable engineering practice.

AI Ready helps CIOs and engineering leaders understand where capability gaps exist, build advanced AI coding skills across their teams, and turn AI investment into verified capability, measurable engineering output, and ROI that organizations can defend.

"Organizations have moved quickly to put AI coding tools in developers' hands, but access alone doesn't drive results," said Michael Ross, Chief Product Officer at Pluralsight. "Engineering leaders need to know their teams can use those tools effectively and turn AI investment into stronger performance. AI Ready builds and verifies those skills through hands-on practice, real-world application, and Skill IQ assessment."

From AI Tool Adoption to Verified Engineering Capability

AI Ready helps engineering teams progress from foundational AI-assisted development to advanced, repeatable engineering capability through a structured progression with three stages: AI-assisted coding, AI agent development, and orchestrating multi-agent systems. The progression is designed to move teams beyond inconsistent, individual experimentation and toward more consistent application of AI across engineering workflows.

The solution expands Pluralsight's enterprise AI capability portfolio alongside Pluralsight AI Academy. AI Academy helps technical and non-technical teams establish foundational AI fluency, while AI Ready is designed for engineering organizations that have already deployed AI coding tools and need to build, scale, and verify more advanced engineering capability.

AI Ready includes a managed learn-practice-do model designed to build capability and verify that engineers can apply what they have learned:

Keep teams on track: Dedicated program management drives rollout, scheduling, and execution.

Dedicated program management drives rollout, scheduling, and execution. Build advanced AI skills: Instructor-Led Training combines live seminars and code-alongs to move engineers beyond basic prompting.

Instructor-Led Training combines live seminars and code-alongs to move engineers beyond basic prompting. Know where teams stand: Skill IQ assessments reveal readiness, identify gaps, and verify progress.

Skill IQ assessments reveal readiness, identify gaps, and verify progress. Prove skills in practice: The Capstone Challenge puts engineers on a real codebase to build an end-to-end multi-agent workflow.

"AI advancements are transforming the way we work, yet many organizations remain stuck on the sidelines because their teams lack the practical, hands-on experience to use these tools effectively," said Josh Meier, Senior Generative AI author at Pluralsight. "To get real value from AI, organizations need more than access to the tools. Engineers need hands-on practice applying AI to real development work. That's how teams move from experimentation to repeatable engineering implementation."

Click here to learn more about AI Ready. Learn how Pluralsight helps organizations assess readiness, close critical skill gaps, and build workforce capability at Pluralsight.com.

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About Pluralsight

Pluralsight provides the only learning platform dedicated to accelerating the technology skills and capabilities of today's tech workforce. Thousands of companies, government organizations, and individuals around the world rely on Pluralsight to support critical technology skill development in areas that are crucial to innovation, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, software development, and machine learning. Pluralsight offers highly curated content developed by vetted technology experts, industry leading skill assessments, and hands-on, immersive learning experiences designed to help individuals skill-up faster. The company is headquartered in Westlake, Texas with a global office in Dublin, Ireland. For more information, visit pluralsight.com.

SOURCE Pluralsight