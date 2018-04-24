Pluralsight Launches Technology Index Ranking More Than 300 Software Development Technologies

Java, Blockchain and JavaScript rank among top 10 in-demand technologies

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the enterprise technology learning platform, today announced the launch of the Pluralsight Technology Index, which ranks the demand and growth rate of more than 300 software development languages, tools, and frameworks. The index equips CIOs, CTOs and their teams with insights on growing and declining technology trends to inform their technology strategies and direct their personal skill development priorities.

The top 20 in-demand developer languages, tools and frameworks:

  1. Java
  2. HTML
  3. C++
  4. JavaScript
  5. Blockchain
  6. jQuery
  7. C
  8. CSS
  9. C#
  10. Arduino
  11. Android Development
  12. Python
  13. Salesforce
  14. PHP
  15. MySQL
  16. Angular
  17. Amazon Web Services (AWS)
  18. Spring
  19. SQL
  20. Node.js

The Pluralsight Technology Index draws from nearly 8 billion data points across five sources, selected due to their popularity with broad developer audiences. The sources are Github, Stack Overflow, Google AdWords, YouTube and Google Search. The index will be updated monthly, and an expert analysis of the rankings will be published on a quarterly basis, the first of which is available today.

"Business leaders can only drive innovation in their companies if they have a pulse on the most powerful and upcoming languages, tools and frameworks and if they have the right skills on their teams to use them," said Nate Walkingshaw, chief experience officer at Pluralsight. "The Pluralsight Technology Index serves as a comprehensive source for evaluating which technologies and skills CIOs need to invest in."

To learn more about the most in-demand technologies and the Pluralsight Technology index, visit pluralsight.com/tech-index. For more information about Pluralsight, visit pluralsight.com.

About Pluralsight
Pluralsight is an enterprise technology learning platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides members with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including Pluralsight IQ, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs and live mentoring. For more information, visit pluralsight.com.

