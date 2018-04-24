Pluralsight Launches Technology Index Ranking More Than 300 Software Development Technologies

Java HTML C++ JavaScript Blockchain jQuery C CSS C# Arduino Android Development Python Salesforce PHP MySQL Angular Amazon Web Services (AWS) Spring SQL Node.js

The Pluralsight Technology Index draws from nearly 8 billion data points across five sources, selected due to their popularity with broad developer audiences. The sources are Github, Stack Overflow, Google AdWords, YouTube and Google Search. The index will be updated monthly, and an expert analysis of the rankings will be published on a quarterly basis, the first of which is available today.

"Business leaders can only drive innovation in their companies if they have a pulse on the most powerful and upcoming languages, tools and frameworks and if they have the right skills on their teams to use them," said Nate Walkingshaw, chief experience officer at Pluralsight. "The Pluralsight Technology Index serves as a comprehensive source for evaluating which technologies and skills CIOs need to invest in."

