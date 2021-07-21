Pluralsight Promotes Gary Eimerman to General Manager of Pluralsight Skills

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, Inc. , the technology workforce development company, today announced the promotion of Gary Eimerman to General Manager of Pluralsight Skills. Reporting to Pluralsight co-founder and CEO Aaron Skonnard, Eimerman was promoted from his previous position as Head of Skills Development.

"For eight years, Gary has played an integral role in Pluralsight's promise to deliver the most effective path to developing tech skills," said Skonnard. "From curriculum and content production to product development, Gary has demonstrated an incredible commitment to helping our customers build the skills they need to innovate. I'm thrilled to announce Gary as our new General Manager of Pluralsight Skills and I'm confident that his contributions will be invaluable to our growth as we continue to help companies around the world accelerate their skills transformations."

As a member of the executive team, Eimerman will lead all aspects of the tech skills platform. With a passion for people, technology and education, Eimerman will focus on building solutions that help companies develop world-class technology teams that achieve their technology and business objectives.

Since joining Pluralsight in 2013, Eimerman has served in a number of capacities across the company, contributing to an extensive track record of success spanning several facets of the business. In his most recent role as Head of Skills Development, he played a key role in delivering new learning experiences including Labs and Sandboxes, making hands-on learning a priority for the company.

Prior to joining Pluralsight, Eimerman was the Director of Product Development at TrainSignal where he built the bootstrapped IT training company and increased revenue from $200,000 to more than $8 million. Eimerman holds a Business Administration degree in Management Information Systems from the University of Iowa.

Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development company that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Trusted by forward-thinking companies of every size in every industry, Pluralsight helps individuals and businesses transform with technology. Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today's most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. Flow complements Skills by providing engineering teams with actionable data and visibility into workflow patterns to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information about Pluralsight, visit pluralsight.com .

