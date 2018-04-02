Pluralsight to Conduct an Initial Public Offering of its Class A Common Stock

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The initial public offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This press release is being issued pursuant to, and in accordance, with Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. As required by Rule 135, this press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

 

