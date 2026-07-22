"Pluribus" and "Breaking Bad" Creator Vince Gilligan to Receive LMGI's Eva Monley Award

LMGI Awards Gala Set for August 22, 2026

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) will present the prestigious Eva Monley Award to Emmy®-winning writer, producer, director, and creator Vince Gilligan in recognition of his enduring appreciation for location professionals whose artistry helps bring stories to life. The honor will be presented during the 13th Annual LMGI Awards gala on August 22, 2026, at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage. Supervising Location Manager Christian Díaz De Bedoya will present the award to Gilligan at the ceremony.

(Photo Credit: Luke Fontana/Sony Pictures Television) The LMGI Awards will be honoring Emmy®-winning writer, producer, director, and creator Vince Gilligan with the Eva Monley Award, the guild's highest honor. Gilligan is the creative force behind the global hit Apple Original Pluribus, starring Rhea Seehorn, which recently received 18 Emmy nominations, including Best Drama Series. His legacy also includes Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, all of which were shot in New Mexico. The 13th Annual LMGI Awards gala on August 22, 2026, at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica, CA.

The Eva Monley Award recognizes individuals whose work has made an extraordinary contribution to filmmaking through the artful use of real locations. Gilligan is being honored for a career that demonstrates how locations can deepen character, sharpen atmosphere, and become essential to storytelling across television and film. Past recipients include Kevin Costner, Martin Scorsese, and Steven Spielberg.

Gilligan is the creator of the landmark television drama "Breaking Bad" and co-creator of its prequel series, "Better Call Saul." The intertwined shows were named "TV Programs of the Year" 10 times by the American Film Institute and garnered four Peabody Awards and 16 Emmy® Awards. Gilligan also created "Pluribus," the global hit Apple Original starring Rhea Seehorn, which recently received 18 Emmy nominations, including Best Drama Series. All three series were filmed in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"It's not easy to knock on a homeowner's door and convince them to let 300 strangers traipse through their kitchen. It's hard to pound the pavement to find a place to park dozens of trucks, close enough to set for a quick hop yet magically out of every camera angle. And it's no picnic to convince a neighborhood to let you swarm their streets with cranes and Musco lights—not to mention the trailers! But these are the kinds of miracles location managers and their scouts perform every day. They're some of the hardest-working folks in the business, and I couldn't respect them more. I am so honored to be recognized with the Eva Monley Award," said Gilligan.

"For his extraordinary appreciation of on-location storytelling, the LMGI is proud to present Vince Gilligan with the Eva Monley Award. Vince understands what location professionals have long known: every road, skyline, desert landscape, and suburban kitchen has a story to tell. In his work, locations do not simply serve the narrative—they help create it. Landscapes become characters. Settings shape decisions, reveal hidden truths, and, at times, determine fate itself. He has transformed ordinary places into iconic destinations known to audiences around the globe, proving that a location can be as emotionally powerful as a performance, as revealing as a line of dialogue, and as unforgettable as the characters who inhabit it," said LMGI Awards Chair Nancy Haecker.

Gilligan's additional credits include the award-winning television series "The X-Files" and "The Lone Gunmen," along with the feature films "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie," "Hancock," "Wilder Napalm," and "Home Fries." He received the Virginia Governor's Screenwriting Award in 1989—an honor he remembers fondly as the award that helped launch his career. As a writer and producer on "The X-Files," Gilligan shared Golden Globe® Awards in 1997 and 1998 for Best Drama Series.

The LMGI Awards honor outstanding creative contributions from location professionals in film, television, commercials, and film commissions worldwide. Categories include contemporary film, period film, contemporary TV, period TV, TV anthology, movie or limited series, commercials, and film commissions. Location Manager Nancy Haecker chairs the 2026 LMGI Awards Committee. For more information, contact [email protected]. This year's awards are produced by Erick Weiss, Honeysweet Creative, and IngleDodd Media, and written by Shelly Goldstein.

SPONSORS: The LMGI Awards are proudly sponsored by the following: PARTY: Fox Studio Lot; LOCATION INNOVATOR: Lightship; TITLE: Film Hawaii; DIAMOND: Skye Rentals; GOLD: Greater Zion Film Commission, Pacific Production Services, Universal Production Services, Warner Bros. Studios Burbank; SILVER: Albuquerque Film Office, Cinelease, Film Liaisons in California Statewide (FLICS), Film New Mexico, Hollywood Locations, Houston Film Commission, Los Angeles Center Studios, Magic Rentals, Placer-Lake Tahoe Film Office, Production Security Services, Reel Security & Safety, Reel Waste & Recycling, Riverside County Film Commission, San Antonio Film Commission, Teamsters Local 399, Trilith Studios; BRONZE: California Film Commission, City of Toronto, City of West Hollywood Film Office, Fort Worth Film Commission, Humboldt Del Norte Film Commission, Inland Empire Film Services, On Air Design | Astek, Santa Fe Regional Film Commission, The Belasco, The Peppermint Club, The Virginia Film Office, The Wiltern; MEDIA SPONSORS: Deadline, Gold Derby, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, SHOOT Magazine | SHOOTonline, The Location Guide, Screen International, and The Wrap.

ABOUT THE LOCATION MANAGERS GUILD INTERNATIONAL (LMGI)

The Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) is a global organization of career location professionals in motion picture, television, commercial, and print production. Founded in 2003 as the LMGA, the organization rebranded in 2016 to reflect its growing international membership. LMGI is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit corporation. It is not a labor union and does not represent location managers or scouts in wage or working-condition negotiations.

For more information about #LMGI and the #LMGIawards, visit www.LocationManagers.org or follow the LMGI on Facebook (@TheLMGI), Instagram (@locationmanagersguild), and X (@TheLMGI).

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SPONSORSHIP / ADVERTISING / TICKETS CONTACT:

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TALENT RELATIONS CONTACT:

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Media Contact:

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SOURCE Location Managers Guild International