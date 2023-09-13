Pluribus Company Assured Software Releases Contents Replacement Value Solution

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Assured Software Ltd. ("Assured"), a Pluribus Technologies (TSXV: PLRB) portfolio company that provides a restoration and content job management platform, today announced it has released a real-time item replacement cost evaluation tool: Assured ReplaceIt.

Built to supplement the Assured PackOut® content solution, Assured ReplaceIt has been designed to provide real-time replacement pricing for inventory items, making it an indispensable tool for damage assessment, job estimation, and claim settlement.

The ReplaceIt solution enables restoration firms, adjusters, and insurers to source live, regional replacement pricing for lost or damaged contents items, based on the item's specifications.

Pluribus CEO Richard Adair mentions, "For each of Pluribus' companies, our core commitment lies in fostering revenue expansion through innovative approaches. Our ability to provide intelligent and strategic solutions, exemplified by offerings such as replacement value, not only propels growth within our existing vertical but also resonates with new insurance clientele both domestically and on the global stage."

The automated pricing engine, linked to a network of retailers, searches for a range of similar replacement items and sort results based on a best-price sort filter. Using Assured ReplaceIt automates a previously manual and time-consuming role that required dedicated personnel to search for pricing, and improves accuracy and productivity of contractors, adjusters, and insurance claims handlers.

"Key to our approach, design and solutioning is our collaboration with local and international insurer, adjuster, and restoration firms. Our focus is on solving the main pain points for each while improving known bottlenecks in the workflow that impact processing times, and this greater control of the indemnity spend, benefits all parties. Our most recent improvements used a variety of technologies including machine learning, AI and a rules engine to solve these challenges and we are working daily on improvements. We are excited about the product and scalability and are working on further collaborations to bring more value-add solutions to fruition" said Johan Erasmus, President of Assured Software.

The ability to reduce manual processes is a win for policyholders, restoration businesses and insurance companies alike and will undoubtably improve opportunities to grow in adjacent verticals.

About Assured Software Ltd.

Assured Software, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pluribus Technologies Corp. (TSXV: PLRB), provides a restoration and contents job management platform that's built on Salesforce® Cloud. When faced with fire or water damage, home and business owners turn to insurance carriers and companies that provide emergency remediation, construction and restoration services for clean-up and repair. Assured Software's restoration and contents job management platform assists restoration contractors, adjusters, and carriers with quickly getting policyholders' facilities back to normal, providing the best possible experience for each participant in the value chain. For more information, please visit: assuredsoftware.com.

About Pluribus Technologies Corp.

Pluribus is a technology company that acquires small, profitable business-to-business software companies at reasonable prices in a range of verticals and industries. Pluribus provides experienced sales and marketing resources, strategic partnerships and enabling technologies including automation, self-service, and artificial intelligence/machine learning to create new revenue streams and enable companies to grow into significant organizations in their respective markets. For more information, please visit: pluribustechnologies.com.

