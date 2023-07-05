Pluribus Company Social5 Launches Get Web Savvy Product Utilizing POWR Website Apps

TORONTO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Social5, a provider of affordable, done-for-you social media solutions, has partnered with POWR, a global provider of no-code website conversion tools, to meet customer needs with a new custom product, Get Web Savvy. Both Social5 and POWR are part of the Pluribus Technologies (TSXV: PLRB) family of companies.

About Get Web Savvy

The newest product in Social5's "Get" suite of packages reaches beyond social media and makes POWR website apps available to business owners looking for done-for-you services at an affordable price. From popup forms to appointment bookings to image and video galleries, Get Web Savvy makes POWR's most popular website apps available to businesses along with Social5's professional marketing input, design services, and content creation.

"At Pluribus, we seek to acquire complementary companies that, when used collaboratively, create an innovative approach to problem-solving," said Richard Adair, the CEO of Pluribus. He goes on to say, "What Social5 has done with Get Web Savvy is a perfect example of combining their expertise in social media with POWRs approach to problem-solving and create new channels of distribution."

After an initial consultation to help determine which POWR apps best suit each customer's needs, the Social5 team gets to work. Designers customize apps to complement website design and follow brand guidelines. Our writers craft informative, compelling content. Technicians install the apps seamlessly. All the customers must do is review and approve the work. And once the apps go live, Social5 continues to coordinate with customer marketing initiatives, offer feedback, and execute updates ongoing.

As President Alix Sloan put it, "Can our customers easily install and use POWR apps on their own? Sure, they can. They could also manage their own social media. But for a wide range of reasons, they prefer not to. With this partnership, we're able to translate our signature social media services to our customers' websites. We're thrilled and they are too."

About Social5, LLC

Founded in 2012, Social5 provides social marketing strategies and technologies for thousands of businesses worldwide. In addition to both B2C and B2B go-to-market strategies, Social5 offers affordable solutions for enterprise and franchise models looking to scale their marketing efforts across multiple units. Services include the production and delivery of branded content across multiple channels, advertising services, and reputation management. With the introduction of Get Web Savvy, Social5 brings its signature, brand-building, done-for-you service beyond social media to its customers' websites. For more information, please visit: www.social5.com

About POWR.io

POWR is a leading conversion marketing app provider that empowers businesses to optimize their online presence and drive customer conversions. POWR provides businesses the tools to engage customers, build trust, and increase new and recurring revenue. Other than Shopify, POWR integrates with hundreds of different platforms, including Wix, BigCommerce, Squarespace, Jimdo, and WordPress, just to name a few. What sets POWR apart is its user-friendly interface, making app creation and customization possible for any level of technical knowledge. You don't need to know how to code to use the platform and can create an app fully integrated with your website in just minutes. To learn more about POWR's full suite of conversion marketing apps and access their range of profit-generating tools, visit their website at www.powr.io.

About Pluribus Technologies Corp.

Pluribus is a technology company that is a value-based acquirer of small, profitable business-to-business technology companies in a range of verticals and industries. Pluribus provides its acquisitions access to experienced sales and marketing resources, strategic partnership opportunities, a diverse portfolio of customers in different geographical markets and enabling technologies to create new revenue streams and provide the opportunity for these companies to grow in their respective markets. For more information, please visit: www.pluribustechnologies.com.

