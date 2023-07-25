Pluribus Company The Learning Network launches VR FireWise - Hands-On Fire Extinguisher Safety Training

TORONTO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Learning Network (TLN), an innovative learning solutions partner, and part of the Pluribus Technologies (TSXV: PLRB) family, has announced the launch of FireWise: Hands-On Fire Extinguisher Safety Training, a virtual reality (VR) learning application designed to train users on fire extinguishers and emergency response.

FireWise's Hands-On Fire Extinguisher Safety Training is set to transform the way individuals learn about fire safety and emergency response. Fire safety is a critical aspect of any workplace and proper fire extinguisher training is an essential aspect of an emergency response plan. Traditional training methods often fall short in providing engaging and realistic hands-on experiences, resulting in limited knowledge retention and inadequate response during emergencies.

There are several key features and benefits of the FireWise VR application:

Immersive Training : This VR training offers immersive and realistic environments that replicate various fire scenarios. Users can navigate virtual spaces, interact with fire extinguishers, and practice extinguishing fires in a safe and controlled virtual setting.

: This VR training offers immersive and realistic environments that replicate various fire scenarios. Users can navigate virtual spaces, interact with fire extinguishers, and practice extinguishing fires in a safe and controlled virtual setting. Cost-Effective Solution : FireWise significantly reduces training costs associated with traditional logistics, such as organizing physical fire drills or hiring external trainers. With our application, organizations can provide comprehensive fire extinguisher training to their employees at a fraction of the time and cost.

: FireWise significantly reduces training costs associated with traditional logistics, such as organizing physical fire drills or hiring external trainers. With our application, organizations can provide comprehensive fire extinguisher training to their employees at a fraction of the time and cost. Remote Accessibility : Easily accessible from anywhere, enabling organizations to train geographically dispersed teams efficiently. Users can access the application through VR headsets, ensuring flexibility and convenience.

"FireWise VR Training eliminates the risks associated with live fire drills," says Caroline Dupuis, SVP of XR Products at TLN. "Learners can practice using fire extinguishers without the danger of real pan fires, smoke or potential injuries. We developed it so that participants can build confidence and develop their skills in a safe and controlled virtual environment without the need for an elaborate real-life setup that past fire extinguisher training sessions use."

FireWise walks learners through the steps required to use many different types of fire extinguishers that may be found on industrial sites, offices, retail settings, and other environments. It trains the learners to use the PASS Method – Pull, Aim, Squeeze, and Sweep – to extinguish fires completely. Learners can choose to extinguish fires with different ignition sources, including gases, liquids, and electrical sources. They can also alter settings for the size and location of the fires they are interacting with. FireWise includes a tutorial where the users can learn about the different types of fire extinguishers and what situations they should be used in.

"XR training programs have the capability to reach learners across so many different industries, and that's why our FireWise VR Training program is so exciting for us," adds Richard Adair, CEO of Pluribus Technologies. "By bringing ROI-driven XR use cases to our clients, we are establishing ourselves as innovators in this rapidly growing market."

TLN remains committed to advancing education and safety through innovative technology. FireWise VR represents a significant leap forward in fire extinguisher training, empowering individuals to develop the skills needed to respond effectively in fire emergencies.

About The Learning Network

The Learning Network (TLN) is your learning partner with deep in-house expertise offering best-in-class traditional and digital learning solutions to meet your business needs. Partnering with some of the world's largest and most dynamic organizations, TLN creates high-impact products with targeted learning objectives. Specialties in online learning, video and motion graphics production, augmented reality and virtual reality, and 3D development and eco learning systems. For more information about FireWise, please visit: https://info.learning.net/learn-more-about-firewise.

About Pluribus Technologies Corp.

Pluribus is a technology company that is a value-based acquirer of small, profitable business-to-business technology companies in a range of verticals and industries. Pluribus provides its acquisitions access to experienced sales and marketing resources, strategic partnership opportunities, a diverse portfolio of customers in different geographical markets and enabling technologies to create new revenue streams and provide the opportunity for these companies to grow in their respective markets. For more information, please visit: www.pluribustechnologies.com.

