Pluribus Technologies Corp. Announces Further Amendment to Second Forbearance Agreement

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Pluribus Technologies Corp. (TSXV: PLRB) ("Pluribus" or the "Company") announces an amendment (the "Amendment") to the previously-announced forbearance agreement (the "Second Forbearance Agreement") dated August 14, 2024 between the Company and National Bank of Canada (the "Lender"), relating to a secured credit agreement dated April 27, 2022, as amended, among the Company, certain of its subsidiaries and the Lender. Under the Amendment, the Lender has agreed to extend the Forbearance Period to November 22, 2024, subject to certain conditions set out therein.

About Pluribus Technologies Corp.

Pluribus is a technology company that is a value-based acquirer and operator of small, profitable business-to-business technology companies in a range of verticals and industries. Pluribus provides its acquisitions access to experienced sales and marketing resources, strategic partnership opportunities, a diverse portfolio of customers in different geographical markets and enabling technologies to create new revenue streams and provide the opportunity for these companies to grow in their respective markets. When market conditions are conducive to raising capital at reasonable costs, Pluribus focuses on rapidly acquiring and integrating new acquisitions to accelerate growth. When the environment does not support this, Pluribus focuses on implementing strategies to maximize organic growth and increase cashflow from operations in its existing portfolio companies. For more information, please visit: pluribustechnologies.com.

