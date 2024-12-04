Pluribus Technologies Corp. Announces Receipt of Demand Letter

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Pluribus Technologies Corp. (TSXV: PLRB) ("Pluribus" or the "Company") announces that, on December 3, 2024, it received a demand letter (the "Demand Letter") from National Bank of Canada (the "Lender") to pay amounts owed under a secured credit agreement (the "Credit Agreement") dated April 27, 2022, as amended, among the Lender, the Company, and certain of its subsidiaries. In the Demand Letter, the Lender has demanded immediate payment of the sum of C$10,334,246.28 and US$857,668.71 owed under the Credit Agreement, plus interest and certain costs up to the date of payment.

Furthermore, the Lender confirmed that the Lender's obligation to make further credit or other accommodations available to the Company under the Credit Agreement has been terminated and no further credit is available to the Company thereunder (except in respect of a certain corporate credit card). On December 3, 2024, the Lender has also delivered to the Company a Notice of Intention to Enforce Security (the "BIA Notice") pursuant to the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada) in respect of amounts owed under the Credit Agreement. Pursuant to section 244 of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada), the Lender shall not enforce the security over the collateral granted by the Company until the expiry of 10 days after sending the BIA Notice unless the Company consents to an earlier enforcement of the security.

The Company does not intend to consent to earlier enforcement and is in the process of exploring available options and will provide an update when further disclosure is required or otherwise appropriate.

