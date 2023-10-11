Pluribus' The Learning Network launches AR Applications for Seneca Polytechnic

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, The Learning Network (TLN), an innovative learning solutions provider, and part of the Pluribus Technologies (TSXV: PLRB) family, announced they successfully deployed two AR applications (Android and iOS) for Seneca Polytechnic to support the training of their students on the use of audio and video equipment.

Seneca had identified the need to support their Broadcasting – Television program with Augmented Reality (AR) learning experiences of their audio and video equipment. They envisioned a digital audio mixer (e.g. Yamaha TF1) and the Zoom F8 recorder being treated with AR overlays allowing the learner to experience contextual information for both devices. A test to confirm the transfer of knowledge was added to the application, including having test results sent directly to the instructor.

"Incorporating AR into post-secondary education not only enhances the learning process but also prepares students for a technologically advanced and rapidly changing world," says Richard Adair, CEO of Pluribus Technologies. "It fosters creativity, critical thinking, and adaptability, qualities that are invaluable for success in the modern workforce."

This AR project collaboration enables Seneca's Broadcasting – Television students to visualize complex concepts and subjects by overlaying digital information onto the real world. The learning goal of this project was to help students to grasp abstract ideas more effectively, making the learning engaging and memorable. The development of this AR application enhances the instruction of an already highly regarded diploma program.

"At Seneca Polytechnic, our mission is to provide our students with the skills and competencies they will need to succeed in their careers," says Kurt Muller, Dean, Faculty of Communication, Art & Design, Seneca Polytechnic. "We're excited to see what our students learn as they use this innovative technology."

About The Learning Network

The Learning Network (TLN) is your learning partner with deep in-house expertise offering best-in-class traditional and digital learning solutions to meet your business needs. Partnering with some of the world's largest and most dynamic organizations, TLN creates high-impact products with targeted learning objectives. TLN specializes in online learning, video and motion graphics production, extended reality, 3D development and learning platforms. For more information about TLN's extended reality services, please visit: learning.net/extended-reality-in-training .

About Seneca Polytechnic

Seneca Polytechnic provides a great education to prepare our students for great careers. Combining academic rigour with practical, professional and career-focused learning, we offer our students a seamless transition from education to employment. Expert faculty, excellent staff, outstanding campuses, awesome technology, deep connections with industry: that's Seneca Polytechnic. Learn more: senecapolytechnic.ca

About Pluribus Technologies Corp.

Pluribus is a technology company that is a value-based acquirer of small, profitable business-to-business technology companies in a range of verticals and industries. Pluribus provides its acquisitions access to experienced sales and marketing resources, strategic partnership opportunities, a diverse portfolio of customers in different geographical markets and enabling technologies to create new revenue streams and provide the opportunity for these companies to grow in their respective markets. For more information, please visit: pluribustechnologies. com .

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the business plans of the Company, including the successful completion and pace of future acquisitions, the Company management's expectation on the growth, profitability and performance of its current and future acquisitions, the Company's ability to continue acquiring business-to-business technology companies at reasonable prices and the Company's ability to grow its portfolio companies into significant organizations. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or negatives of these terms and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including the Company's ability to complete acquisitions on favourable terms; the Company's ability to manage a complex portfolio of companies effectively; the Company's ability to scale its management team to support a rapid pace of growth; the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to continue the pace of its acquisition strategy; the Company's ability to maintain its rapid pace of growth. Other assumptions include industry trends, the availability of growth opportunities, and general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties will not prevent the Company from conducting its business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information speaks only to such assumptions as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements also necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, including the COVID-19 pandemic, adverse industry events, marketing costs, loss of markets, future legislative and regulatory developments, the inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms, the Company's limited operating history; ability to complete favourable acquisitions; the technology industry in Canada and internationally, income tax and regulatory matters, the ability of the Company to execute its business strategies, including the ability manage a complex portfolio of companies effectively, competition, currency and interest rate fluctuations, and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The purpose of forward-looking information is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations, and such forward-looking information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Contact:

Richard Adair

Chief Executive Officer

Pluribus Technologies Corp.

1 (800) 851-9383

Source: Pluribus Technologies Corp.

SOURCE Pluribus Technologies Corp.