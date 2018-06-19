Plurilock Partners With Carahsoft to Bring Continuous Identity Assurance to Federal Agencies

The first distribution partnership of its kind for Plurilock, the deal gives federal agencies easy access to Plurilock's real-time identity assurance software that discriminates between authorized users and intruders based on their computer and mouse usage patterns. By analyzing the unique behavioral patterns of authorized users and blocking access when unrecognized behavior occurs, Plurilock protects corporate and government endpoints and networks against insider threats and stolen or falsified credentials.

Plurilock's solution is already in place protecting the U.S. Department of Defense's Defense Innovation Unit Experimental (DIUx) and U.S. Army NETCOM, and the company recently opened a new domestic headquarters in Delaware to accommodate the surge in new federal government customers.

"We've seen tremendous growth in demand for our product recently, and we are doubling down on our commitment to support our U.S. federal customers," said Plurilock CEO Ian Paterson. "Carahsoft is the most trusted, experienced IT solutions provider for the federal market. This partnership will make it that much easier for federal customers and Carahsoft's reseller partners to quickly put our product to work protecting their networks and data."

Unlike typical multifactor and CAC-based authentication that provide only a snapshot-in-time identity validation, Plurilock's solution continuously authenticates users. Once installed, the software takes about 20 minutes to learn users' keystroke style and speed, mouse use and other behavior on laptops, desktops and servers. Based on this profile, Plurilock runs in the background continuously validating that the current user is the authorized user with no direct user interaction required and zero impact on user efficiency.

In the event an intruder is detected based on unusual behavior, Plurilock challenges the user to re-authenticate, quarantines the threat and instantly alerts security teams for complete, real-time protection and visibility. This real-time awareness reduces the average breach detection time dramatically, from more than six months to less than 30 seconds.

"Cybersecurity is a matter of national security, and Plurilock's solution provides an effective defense against insider threats with the continuous identity assurance government agencies need to keep our systems—and citizens—safe from intrusion," said Steve Jacyna, Director of Emerging Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. "We're very pleased to be able to offer this unique, highly effective security solution to our federal customers and our reseller partners."

Plurilock's solution is available immediately via Carahsoft's SEWP V Contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B. For more information, contact the Plurilock team at Carahsoft at 888-776-9234 or plurilock@carahsoft.com; or register for the upcoming "Securing Users through Continuous Authentication" webinar, hosted by Plurilock and Carahsoft on July 12, 2018 at 2pm ET: https://carahevents.carahsoft.com/Event/Details/61761-plurilock.

About Plurilock

Plurilock delivers preventative, instantaneous, and continuous solutions for workplace authentication and regulatory compliance. Its software strengthens workplace cybersecurity using sophisticated behavioral biometrics to identify authorized users and neutralize insider threats. For more information, visit: www.plurilock.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider™. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators, and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer, and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and SmartCEO. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

