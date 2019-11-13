PL+US Action: Presidential Candidates Increasingly Include Paid Family and Medical Leave Proposals in Platforms

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With less than one year from the presidential election and one week before the next Democratic primary debate, PL+US Action graded 2020 candidates on their paid family and medical leave policies.

The group evaluated all 2020 presidential candidates on the inclusion of high-quality policy proposals in their presidential platform and if the candidates have prioritized a policy introduction in the first 100 days in office. Additionally, PL+US Action tracked movement in the scores amongst candidates showing how policy proposals and scores have evolved through the campaign cycle.

The scorecard finds 2020 candidates are increasingly prioritizing paid family and medical leave in their proposals yet some leading candidates still lag. In an election centered on both economic and healthcare issues, voters are energized by paid family and medical leave. 84% of voters across both parties support paid leave, with key voting blocs such as women and communities of color showing even higher support. The issue is particularly important in the Democratic primary , where 92% of voters in the early primary states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina support national paid family and medical leave policies.

"113 million people in the US do not have a single day of paid family and medical leave. Voters need to know where candidates stand on an issue that affects all families in the United States before casting their votes," said Daria Dawson, PL+US Action Director of Political Affairs. "We know paid family and medical leave is a winning issue for voters across the political spectrum ahead of the 2020 election. A strong paid family and medical leave proposal demonstrates a commitment not just to families, but to a stronger economy and workforce."

Candidate scores range from A through F, and are based on public support of the principles of high quality paid family and medical leave along with whether the issue is prioritized in the campaign and proposals. The scorecard and methodology can be found here. PL+US Action will continue to educate voters as new proposals are introduced and provide candidates an opportunity to improve their scores as they introduce new proposals.

Spokespeople are available for press, including Executive Director and Founder Katie Bethell, Director of Political Affairs Daria Dawson and family members impacted by lack of paid family and medical leave policies.

Grade Name (Alphabetical Order in Each Category) A Michael Bennet Cory Booker Steve Bullock Kamala Harris Bernie Sanders Tom Steyer Marianne Williamson B Pete Buttigieg Julian Castro John Delaney Amy Klobuchar C Joe Biden Tulsi Gabbard Elizabeth Warren D Donald Trump F Wayne Messam Joe Sestak Joe Walsh Bill Weld Andrew Yang

About PL+US Action:

PL+US Action is a bold 501(c)(4) nonprofit fighting for paid family leave for everyone in the U.S. To learn more visit: www.PLUSAction.US

