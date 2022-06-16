Plus Company Kick Starts U.S. Growth with Key Leadership Hire & First Agency Acquisition

Plus Company, established in August 2021, was born with the idea that modern day agency networks need to be built with diversity of talent, culture and technology. Working in a new interagency model, Plus Company's distinct complementary teams deliver tech-enabled ideas that deliver tangible value to the human experience and success of its clients and customers alike.

"When we first launched Plus Company, we set our sights on fortifying our US scale and capability as our first priority, and today's announcements are just the first steps in our ambitious plan to build on our momentum," said Brett Marchand, Plus Company's CEO.

Whipple, former CEO of Accenture Interactive, has joined Plus Company as an independent board member and Board Chair to support the company's continued investment in senior leadership and its commitment to multidisciplinary collaboration and technology, all with the intention to deliver industry firsts.

"As one of the most successful leaders in our industry, Brian will be an invaluable asset to the future of Plus Company, because he understands how to build and grow a successful and new kind of marketing services company, in the U.S. and globally" Marchand added.

Effective June 1, 2022, Whipple joined the six existing board members and will aid in supporting the company's ambitious growth targets.

"With Plus Company, I can see the ambition, intelligence and creativity within one alliance, and these traits reflect my own commitment to authenticity in leadership and the human experience, for clients, their customers, and our global team members. I decided to join as the board Chair to work with the great Plus leaders and to continue my small role in the continued evolution of this fascinating market space," says Whipple

Marchand also announced the acquisition of Mekanism, an award-winning, creative agency with 200 employees across offices in San Francisco, New York, Chicago and Seattle. The Mekanism team is led by Co-Founder & CEO, Jason Harris and blends creativity and performance to build great brands.

"Mekanism has found the perfect partner. Plus Company wants to lift up our culture, creativity and clients. The vision of bringing creativity and technology together lines up with our Soul & Science focus," says Harris. "We are thrilled to join the talented group at Plus Company in the U.S. in this new interagency model made for the modern era of world-class marketing solutions."

About Plus Company:

Plus Company, founded in 2021, is a 21st century alliance of best-in-class creative brands focused on collaboration and synergy through an integrated service model. With over 20 agencies that deliver creativity fueled by an innate understanding of culture, technology, and data. Plus Company agency brands include: We Are Social and its sister agencies, Socialize, Hello, Kobe and Metta; fuseproject; All Inclusive Marketing (AIM), Aperture1, Camp Jefferson, Citizen Relations, Cossette, Cossette Media, Eleven, Gene, Impact Research, Jungle Media, K72, Level Eleven, Magic Circle Workshop, Magnet, Middle Child, PathIQ, Septième, and The Narrative Group (TNG). Plus Company has more than 3,000 employees, across 12 countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

About Mekanism:

Mekanism is a full-service ad agency that blends creativity and performance to build great brands. They call this approach Soul + Science. With offices in San Francisco, New York, Chicago and Seattle, they serve as collaborative business partners to some of the world's best brands including Quaker, Amazon, Jose Cuervo, Stitch Fix, Alaska Airlines, Charles Schwab and OkCupid, among others. Mekanism has been named to Ad Age's A-List and twice to their Best Places to Work. Most recently, Mekanism was named Independent Agency of the Year and Jason Harris named CEO of the Year by The Drum. Named a Top 10 Most Effective Independent Agency in the US by the Effie Index, Mekanism has been profiled by The New York Times, Fast Company and ABC's Nightline. Our campaign methodologies are studied by Harvard Business School.

